Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anglo American workers 'fuming' about coal mine restart after blast - union

04/22/2021 | 10:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc has not kept its workers fully informed of its plans to restart an underground coal mine in Queensland following a blast that critically injured five people nearly a year ago, a union official said on Thursday.

The miner reopened its Grosvenor coal mine after gaining regulatory approval on Wednesday, and has begun a staged restart, Anglo said. The mine was shut after the explosion last May, the company's second incident in 15 months in the area.

"The workforce has said loud and clear that they want their union safety inspectors kept informed about re-entry plans," said CFMEU Mining and Energy president for Queensland, Dean Smyth, in a statement.

"Yet our Industry Safety and Health Representatives were not given any notice or information about the re-entry. This has left workers fuming," he said.

Anglo American in a statement said Smyth's comments were unfounded and that union representatives were part of the restart team and the key representative was notified and invited to the site.

"We have kept our workforce closely informed as we have worked through re-entry planning over the past few months, however until the directive was lifted by the regulator re-entry could not have proceeded," the company said.

Workers have also raised concerns about a one-on-one interview process that took place ahead of the mine's restart, where they were quizzed about their mental health and ability to work safely underground, Smyth said in the union's statement.

"To put these labour hire workers on the spot, making them fear they'll be targeted or lose their job, creates unnecessary stress and lack of trust," he said.

"We all want Grosvenor mine to re-open safely. Again, I'm urging the Anglo leadership ... to listen to the reasonable concerns of its workforce and build trust, not breach it."

The Queensland state government is still investigating the May 2020 incident at the mine, which produced 4.7 million tonnes of metallurgical or steel-making coal in 2019.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.83% 3094 Delayed Quote.27.61%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.25% 1040.0561 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aIndian shares fall as fears of virus-led economic downturn linger
RE
12:06aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND  : Escazú Agreement Enters into Force in Latin America and the Caribbean on International Mother Earth Day
PU
12:03aMeiji Yasuda Life plans to increase yen bonds in FY 2021/22
RE
12:03aMalaysia's March CPI rises 1.7% y/y, higher than forecast
RE
04/22India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day
RE
04/22Thai March exports unexpectedly jump 8.5%, hit record value
RE
04/22Fears of Biden tax blow leave cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin on the ropes
RE
04/22BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda
RE
04/22BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda
RE
04/22Tender for the Supply, Delivery, Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Security Appliances
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
2Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
3Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making
4Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge
5Oil steady as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ