JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it has cut about 3,700 jobs to reduce spending ahead of a planned demerger from its parent company.

The Johannesburg-based platinum-group metals producer is being spun off from Anglo American, which has embarked on a wider restructuring plan to combat a takeover bid from bigger rival BHP Group. Amplats, said it sees numerous and "exciting" opportunities in the future as a standalone platinum metals producer.

(Reporting by Felix Njini, Editing by Louise Heavens)