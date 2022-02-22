Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AngloGold's full-year profit falls 39%, targets higher output in 2022

02/22/2022 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the AngloGold Ashanti logo in this illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa-based gold miner AngloGold Ashanti on Tuesday reported a 38.66% drop in profit for 2021 and forecast higher gold production this year, but said inflationary pressures were likely to be a key risk to earnings.

The company's headline earnings per share (HEPS) -- the main profit measure in South Africa -- was 146 U.S cents, down from 238 U.S cents a year ago, mainly due to lower production and higher costs.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed company is among the world's top three miners of gold but its shares usually trade at a discount to global peers such as Newmont Corp. or Barrick Gold due to its lower reserves, the shorter life of its mines and its higher costs of production.

Its all-in sustaining cost (AISC) -- a metric to measure overall gold production cost of miners -- was $1,355 per ounce, up from $1,037 per ounce a year ago. Its Canadian rival Barrick Gold reported a full-year AISC of $1,026 per ounce last week.

The Anglo American unit is targetting production of between 2,550 million ounces and 2,880 million ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,295-1,425 per ounce in 2022.

After reaching a peak of over $2,000 per ounce in August 2020, gold prices have followed a choppy gradual downward trajectory with prices currently hovering round $1,900 per ounce, primary due to inflationary pressures and prospects of a rise in interest rates.

AngloGold said inflation and spread of COVID-19 continued to be key risks for the company but was trying to mitigate its impact through implementation of a reformed company structure initiated by the new CEO Alberto Calderon.

This involves cutting redundant staff and increasing efficiency at operating sites.

The miner, with operations across Africa, Australia and Latin America, said it will pay a dividend of 14 cents per share, taking the full-year dividend to 20 cents per share.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Nelson Banya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Uttaresh.V and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -2.31% 3487.5 Delayed Quote.18.50%
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED -0.18% 334.88 End-of-day quote.1.88%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.00% 29.53 Delayed Quote.22.79%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.16% 555.6 Delayed Quote.4.72%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.99% 2061.72 Delayed Quote.6.26%
GOLD -0.34% 1904.15 Delayed Quote.4.16%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.91% 179.35 Delayed Quote.4.11%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.25% 1109.6884 Delayed Quote.3.89%
SILVER 0.52% 24.156 Delayed Quote.3.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aCoca cola hbc says considering stockpiling ingredients to ensure…
RE
03:49aBanks in nearly 90 Chinese cities cut mortgage rates
RE
03:44aUK PM says Russia 'bent on full invasion' of Ukraine -BBC
RE
03:42aUK's mounting inflation bill curbs Sunak's leeway for budget
RE
03:40aU.N. Myanmar expert calls for cutting junta's access to arms, oil and gas
RE
03:39aUK's Hargreaves profit slides on easing market volatility, shares sink
RE
03:37aRussia faces new sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions
RE
03:37aRussia faces new sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions
RE
03:35aLondon Stock Exchange to buy TORA for $325 million
RE
03:32aAngloGold's full-year profit falls 39%, targets higher output in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Deepening Ukraine crisis jolts stocks, sends oil surging
4HSBC boosts profitability goal on higher rates, profit doubling
5Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% cut to emissions from oil and gas clients by..

HOT NEWS