Angola Health System Performance Strengthening Project (HSPSP) - P160948

The objective of the Health System Performance Strengthening Project for Angola is to increase the utilization and the quality of health care services in target provinces and municipalities. There are four components to the project. The first component being improving the quality of health services delivery in target provinces. This component would support activities at the provincial and municipal level to improve the quality of the health care services...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

