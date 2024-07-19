LUANDA (Reuters) - Angola's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 19.50% in a decision announced on Friday.

Inflation in the African oil-producing country has been rising since the middle of last year and stood at 31.00% year on year in June, up from 30.16% the month before.

The Bank of Angola raised its main rate by 50 basis points at its last monetary policy meeting in May after hiking it by 100 basis points in March.

