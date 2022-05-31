Angola's central bank keeps main lending rate at 20%

The rate has been at that level since July 2021.

Inflation in the oil-producing Southern African nation has been in double digits since mid-2015, but since the start of this year it has been falling, dropping below 26% in April from 27% in March.

Analysts say rising global food prices are an inflation risk given the country's dependence on imported food but that the strength of the kwanza currency is a mitigating factor.

Since taking office in 2017, President João Lourenço has pledged to modernise Angola's economy and partially privatise state-owned companies including oil company Sonangol, diamond miner Endiama and national airline TAAG.

