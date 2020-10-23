Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Angola's state oil firm Sonangol hires Jefferies to help sell Puma stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The head office of Angola's state oil company Sonangol in the capital Luanda, Angola

LONDON (Reuters) - Angola's state oil firm Sonangol has hired Jefferies investment bank to help sell its more than 30% stake in Puma Energy, in which commodity trader Trafigura has a 55% stake, a source familiar with the matter said.

As part of a wider privatisation drive and to streamline Sonangol, the government said last week the process to sell the Puma stake would start in a few days. Sonangol has been a shareholder since 2011, when it bought an initial 20% stake.

The move comes after Puma abandoned a new bond issue announced in late September.

The firm has been loss-making for nearly three years and faces further problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated fuel demand.

Puma was downgraded by ratings agencies in 2019 despite efforts by a new management team to sell assets to shore up its balance sheet, including the divestment of its Australian business to Chevron, completed in June.

It was also looking to sell some peripheral assets in west Africa later this year, the source said. The company said it was "on track" to divest a further $100 million of assets this year.

Jefferies declined to comment. Sonangol did not respond to requests for comment.

"The bond was meant to refinance an around $600 million bank loan maturing next May. The market is choppy, especially for companies with a weaker rating," the source said, adding that Puma was unlikely to try to raise money again before the year-end.

Pulling the bond may mean Puma will have to ask the banks for an extension on its loan, the source said.

A Puma spokesman said the loan has an extension option. He added that it has paid back $200 million this year, and expects to make a further payment in the fourth quarter.

Puma has an untapped credit line from Trafigura valid until 2023.

"There were a number of factors at play, and Puma's board decided not to proceed with the bond issuance," the spokesman said.

Trafigura had hoped to list Puma, but the share register, which also included a retired Angolan general, stymied the process due to compliance hurdles.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Pratima Desai and Jan Harvey)

By Julia Payne


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.05% 73.49 Delayed Quote.-39.09%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.26% 485.33 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.09% 42.33 Delayed Quote.-36.82%
PUMA SE 1.59% 81.62 Delayed Quote.17.72%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.11% 160.64 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
WTI -0.25% 40.479 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aGilead shares rise after United States approves remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
RE
10:46aU.S. says AIG settles tax shelter lawsuit, forgoes over $400 million tax credits
RE
10:45aIn Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China
RE
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow edge higher on hopes of progress in stimulus talks
RE
10:33aAngola's state oil firm Sonangol hires Jefferies to help sell Puma stake
RE
10:33aS&P 500, Dow edge higher on hopes of progress in stimulus talks
RE
10:33aBangladesh scraps another LNG import tender over high prices
RE
10:28aPakistan stays on global terrorism financing "grey list"
RE
10:28aTSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost
RE
10:26aDollar headed for weekly loss amid election, stimulus uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
3Global stocks rally, Treasury yields hit highs on stimulus hopes
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group