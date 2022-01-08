Log in
Angolan, Nigerian grades rise on higher demand

01/08/2022 | 03:36am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Angolan and Nigerian crude differentials have risen this week due to higher demand with several deals done, traders said on Friday.

ANGOLA

* At least three February-loading cargoes were heard to have traded in the last couple of days, according to traders:

* Kissanje: Unipec bought a cargo from Equinor.

* Girassol: Thailand's PTT bought a cargo from Total.

* Dalia: CNOOC bought a cargo from Total. The cargo was thought to have been offered at dated Brent plus 95 cents or more.

* Differentials for some Angolan crudes have risen by over $1 a barrel compared to those achieved for January-loading cargoes, a trader said.

NIGERIA

* Bonny Light and Qua Iboe have risen this week, with Qua heard to have traded in excess of dated Brent plus $2.00 according to one market source.

Offers had been heard at dated plus $1.70 earlier this week.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 0.59% 8.59 End-of-day quote.6.97%
EQUINOR ASA -1.09% 244 Real-time Quote.3.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 81.81 Delayed Quote.2.94%
WTI -0.80% 78.849 Delayed Quote.2.43%
HOT NEWS