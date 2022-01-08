Angolan, Nigerian grades rise on higher demand

ANGOLA

* At least three February-loading cargoes were heard to have traded in the last couple of days, according to traders:

* Kissanje: Unipec bought a cargo from Equinor.

* Girassol: Thailand's PTT bought a cargo from Total.

* Dalia: CNOOC bought a cargo from Total. The cargo was thought to have been offered at dated Brent plus 95 cents or more.

* Differentials for some Angolan crudes have risen by over $1 a barrel compared to those achieved for January-loading cargoes, a trader said.

NIGERIA

* Bonny Light and Qua Iboe have risen this week, with Qua heard to have traded in excess of dated Brent plus $2.00 according to one market source.

Offers had been heard at dated plus $1.70 earlier this week.

