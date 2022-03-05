Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Angolan offers rise, Nigerian trade muted

03/05/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Strong demand for Angolan and Congolese crude pushed offers higher on Friday but trading in Nigerian crude was more muted, traders said.

* Congolese Djeno was offered around dated Brent plus $1.70 and Angolan Cabinda at dated Brent plus $3.00.

* Chinese refiner Unipec last re-offered its cargoes of Angolan crude at the following levels: Dalia at dated Brent plus $2.10, Kissanje at plus $2.70, Plutonio at plus $2.30, Girassol at plus $3.30 and Saturno at plus $2.00.

* The rare move was seen by traders as a way to capitalize on an uptick in demand as buyers largely shun Russian crude.

* India's IOC closed a buy tender for crude on Friday for early May loading crude but results did not immediately emerge.

* The refiner spurned Nigerian crude in its last tender and sales from Africa's top exporter have yet to lift off two weeks into the trading cycle.

RELATED NEWS

* The European and Atlantic physical crude market has been brought to a near standstill by a jump in prices and differentials as well as extreme volatility, trading sources said, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* Chinese refiners are paying for Russian crude oil using cash transfers to maintain imports from Russia's Far East, as banks shy away from financing the oil because of sanctions, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

(Reporting by Noah Browning in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.79% 117.96 Delayed Quote.47.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 7.44% 634.0018 Delayed Quote.43.16%
WTI 5.24% 114.945 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aRussia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacuations but continues broad offensive
RE
03:57aChina pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign interference
RE
03:56aNew U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns arrives in China
RE
03:53aHong Kong reports 37,529 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
RE
03:50aIndonesia, Malaysia to ease COVID curbs on foreign visitors further
RE
03:27aAfrican students say they faced guns, hostile guards as they fled Ukraine
RE
03:19aSouth Africa's rand, stocks weaken as Ukraine crisis saps risk appetite
RE
03:10aForeign students fleeing Ukraine battle racism, extortion
RE
02:49aAngolan offers rise, Nigerian trade muted
RE
02:48aU.N. investigating dozens of deaths in central Mali
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacuations but ..
2TOP WRAP 4-Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacu..
3UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week
4China pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign inter..
5Franklin Resources : Templeton Statement on Russia and Belarus

HOT NEWS