Angolan under pressure from weak demand

ANGOLA

* About 10 Angolan May-loading cargoes were available from equity holders, the same as on Thursday.

* Eni was still offering Cabinda at dated Brent plus 30 cents, a trader said. Another seller was thought to be offering a cargo at a discount to the benchmark, but further details were not available.

* Other offers were heard to be steady: Chevron was offering a cargo of Nemba at dated Brent minus 80 cents and CLOV was on offer at dated Brent plus $1.00.

* Dalia was last offered at dated minus 10 cents, and a trader said sold prices were lower at between dated minus 50 cents and minus $1.00 due to weak demand.

