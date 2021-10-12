Angy China Medical : Notice to CDI Holders

Notice to CDI holders - Delisting from NSX and conversion of CDIs into Underlying Shares Angy (China) Medical Limited (NSX:A01) (Company) previously gave notice on 26 August 2021 in accordance with Listing Rule 2.25 that it proposes to voluntarily withdraw its listing on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX). The voluntary withdrawal is subject to the passing of a special resolution of shareholders of the Company (Shareholders) at a duly convened general meeting. The Company on 8 October 2021 has despatched the notice of meeting and explanatory statement (Notice of Meeting) to holders and has released it to the NSX via the announcements portal. This announcement contains important information about your holding of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) and the delisting process. Reasons for the delisting are contained in the Notice of Meeting. When the Company ceases to be listed on the NSX, its approval as a foreign issuer of CDIs under the operating rules of the CHESS facility and the approval of its CDIs for participation in that facility will be revoked. Accordingly, the Company must take steps to unwind the CDIs that are issued over the underlying securities. If you wish to sell your CDIs on the NSX, this will need to be undertaken before the close of trading on 24 November 2021 (Suspension Date). Following the suspension of trading of CDIs, it is anticipated that the Company will be removed from the official list of NSX on 9 December 2021. Unless holders sell their CDIs before the delisting occurs, their CDIs will be converted into shares on the register of members in Hong Kong where the Company is incorporated (Underlying Shares). Key dates for the delisting (2021) Date (2021) Key Event 10 November Company holds general meeting seeking approval from Shareholders for the delisting. 24 November Suspension Date - effective date of suspension in trading of CDIs on the NSX (on the basis that approval from Shareholders is received at the general meeting). Last day to request to convert CDIs into Underlying Shares before the mandatory conversion event. 9 December Anticipated delisting date. On or around 10 Mandatory conversion of CDIs to Underlying Shares December Doc ID 884478053/v1

Options in relation to your CDIs The Company invites CDI holders to consider the following 3 options outlined below in relation to their CDIs under the delisting process. Please note that the Company does not make any recommendation or give any advice as to which option you should select. This is because the option that is most appropriate for you will depend on your personal circumstances. Option 1 - Sell your CDIs on the NSX prior to the Suspension Date CDI holders may sell their CDIs on the NSX prior to the close of trading on the Suspension Date. Option 2 - Convert your CDIs into Underlying Shares at any time up until the Suspension Date CDI holders may request to convert their CDIs into Underlying Shares in the Company at any time up until the Suspension Date either: directly in the case of CDIs held on the issuer sponsored sub-register operated by the Company, whereby on request, CDI holders will be provided with a CDI cancellation request form to be completed and returned to Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited ( Computershare ), the CDI registry; or through their sponsoring participant in the case of CDIs which are held on the CHESS sub-register, in which case the sponsoring broker will arrange for the relevant form to be completed and returned to Computershare. Computershare will then arrange for the Underlying Shares to be transferred from the depositary nominee, being CHESS Depositary Nominees Pty Limited (CDN), and the Hong Kong share registry will record the former CDI holders as a Shareholder on the Company's register of members in Hong Kong. This will cause the Underlying Shares to be registered in the name of the former CDI holder on the register of members in Hong Kong, with a share certificate issued, and trading on the NSX will no longer be possible. Any Underlying Shares so issued will bear restrictive details in accordance with the provision Company Constitution and the Companies Ordinance Cap. 622 (Hong Kong). Per the Company's Constitution, Computershare will not charge an individual security holder a fee for converting CDIs into Underlying Shares held on and maintained in the register of members in Hong Kong. Once a validly completed CDI cancellation request is received, it is expected to be actioned within 2 days of receipt, with the registration and issue of the share certificate for the Underlying Shares will then take up to a further 4 business days. However, no Page 2

guarantee can be given about the time for the CDI conversion to be fully completed. Option 3 - Do nothing followed by automatic conversion CDI holders may elect to take no action, in which case following the Delisting Date, the process will commence to convert their CDIs into Underlying Shares on the register of members in Hong Kong, with the Underlying Shares registered in the name and address of the former CDI holder. Further information If you have any questions about the delisting or the conversion process from CDIs to Underlying Shares, please contact the company secretary, Cen Weiting via queena@angy.cn, or alternatively Computershare on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Sydney time). On behalf of the Board Angy (China) Medical Limited Ao Zhenming Managing Director / CEO Page 3