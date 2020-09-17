Log in
Animal Hospital Announces Charity Rabies Clinic

09/17/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

FERNDALE, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal Hospital of Sullivan County is partnering with Warrior Companion to offer rabies vaccinations to pet owners in Ferndale and the surrounding areas. The rabies clinic is scheduled for September 19, 2020, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Animal Hospital of Sullivan County requests a donation to Warrior Companion in place of a fee. Warrior Companion, a Texas-based nonprofit, strives to provide pet insurance for the service animals of disabled veterans. This partnership aims to provide an essential service while also benefitting a worthy cause.

Rabies is an incredibly virulent and communicable disease. Keeping pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date is important for both the safety of the pet and the safety of everyone the pet comes into contact with. In the state of New York, there is a law that requires pet cats, dogs, and ferrets to be vaccinated for rabies. Documentation of vaccination is also required. Designated “Rabies Tags” must be visible on pets’ collars, and pet owners must have a Rabies Vaccination Certificate signed by a veterinarian.

Dr. Barbara Bodolosky, DVM, is one of three veterinarians at Animal Hospital of Sullivan County in Ferndale, NY. As a veteran of the United States Army, she sees the value in partnering with Warrior Companion.

“New York has strict laws regarding rabies vaccination,” Dr. Bodolosky says. “By partnering with Warrior Companion for our rabies clinic, we can raise awareness for their cause while also providing a valuable service to our community.”

Dr. Bodolosky graduated from The Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine in 1993.  She was in the Army reserves as a medic from 1988 to 1996 and served active duty during Desert Shield and Storm. She is one of three veterinarians at Animal Hospital of Sullivan County, a full-service animal hospital that offers preventative, medical, surgical, and emergency care to Ferndale, NY, and the surrounding areas.

Animal Hospital of Sullivan County can be reached online or over the phone at (845) 292-6711.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
