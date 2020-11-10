Animal Wound Care Market Worth USD 661.63 Million By 2024 | Technavio

The animal wound care market is poised to grow by USD 661.63 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the animal wound care market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in pet ownership.

The animal wound care market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing investments in animal care as one of the prime reasons driving the animal wound care market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The animal wound care market covers the following areas:

Animal Wound Care Market Sizing

Animal Wound Care Market Forecast

Animal Wound Care Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biogenesis Bago SA

Ceva Sante Animale

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Surgical wound care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Traditional wound care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

