Animal Wound Care Market Worth USD 661.63 Million By 2024 | Technavio

11/10/2020 | 03:21pm EST

The animal wound care market is poised to grow by USD 661.63 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005665/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Wound Care Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Wound Care Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the animal wound care market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in pet ownership.

The animal wound care market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing investments in animal care as one of the prime reasons driving the animal wound care market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The animal wound care market covers the following areas:

Animal Wound Care Market Sizing
Animal Wound Care Market Forecast
Animal Wound Care Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Biogenesis Bago SA
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Phibro Animal Health Corp.
  • Vetoquinol SA
  • Virbac Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Surgical wound care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Traditional wound care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Biogenesis Bago SA
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Phibro Animal Health Corp.
  • Vetoquinol SA
  • Virbac Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
