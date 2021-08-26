Log in
Animoca Brands' Investment Into $EPIK Prime Means Dominant Partnership in the Red Hot NFT and Gaming Space

08/26/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
$EPIK Prime Token Will Drive Development and Advancement of Cross-Chain Gaming Projects and Protocols around NFTs and Brand Licensing for Metaverse Digital Merchandise

Epik, which helps businesses license and produce immersive blockchain-powered in-game experiences and NFTs, revealed that Animoca Brands co-led the investment into Epik’s membership token, $EPIK, which will launch on the Huobi Prime cryptocurrency exchange on August 27th, 2021.

Huobi Prime is a selective program that introduces new, cutting-edge asset projects to cryptocurrency traders. Epik has created the world’s largest decentralized and cross-chain compatible network for digital collectibles, in-game experiences, and NFTs that gamers can utilize across both mainstream and crypto-based games comprising of over 300 game companies and one billion gamers.

“Animoca Brands’ investment into Epik is part of an ongoing and powerful synergistic partnership,” said Animoca Brands co-founder and chairman Yat Siu. “Together we are stronger. We look forward to expanding our presence in brand licensing, gaming, and metaverse ecosystems.”

Animoca Brands was recently valued at over one billion USD and is an active investor in dozens of top blockchain projects such as Dapper Labs, the creator of NBA Top Shot, and Sky Mavis, the creator of Axie Infinity. This powerhouse partnership combines the forces of two dominant companies in the blockchain and gaming space around a common mission to foster mass adoption.

“Epik is blessed to have Animoca Brands as a lead investor, a company that is quite famous for picking the winners, especially in our field of blockchain and gaming,” said Epik CEO Victor David. “Teaming up to work on expanding the entire cryptoverse is a win-win not just for our two companies but also for all users.”

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. Animoca Brands develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands' portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), Dapper Labs (CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot), OpenSea, Harmony, Bitski, and Alien Worlds. Its subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, Gamee, nWay, Pixowl, and Lympo. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or get updates by following Animoca Brands on Facebook or Twitter.

About Epik

With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik was the first and only NFT company to do any deals with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Clients include ViacomCBS, Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal.


© Business Wire 2021
