Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Animoto : Releases Free Video Tool for Educators to Help Engage and Empower Students in the Modern Classroom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 08:15am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, the company that makes it easy for anyone to create videos, announced that its latest release will be free for students and educators. Animoto 3, the redesigned and reimagined video creator, supports a wide range of learning activities and styles. The ideal tool for the classroom of today, Animoto allows students to work on video projects across varying subjects, while making it easy for teachers to add technology to their curriculum in a meaningful way. For educators, this means a one-stop shop for key resources like hands-on video-based learning, differentiated instruction, unique video lesson plans, and much more.

"At Animoto, we know video is an incredibly useful medium for students and educators. With the recent move to remote learning, this is increasingly true," said Brad Jefferson, CEO & co-founder of Animoto. "Animoto 3 is a free edtech tool making distance learning and hybrid classes easier for educators and engaging for students." 

In the classroom, Animoto 3 offers a unique way for students to create book reports, presentations, portfolios, and more. With the release of the new Animoto, teachers and administrators have leveraged the tool outside the classroom as well—to stay connected with parents and members of the school community while social distancing. Earlier this month, Kay Sidebottom, Lecturer in Education & Childhood, virtually introduced herself with an Animoto video, which she later shared on Twitter. Similarly, Alexis Teasdell, a North Carolina-based educator, used Animoto's new Self-Introduction Template to share her background and passions in video form.

To help students and teachers connect with video in the classroom, Animoto has added numerous new features to its video creator. The redesign includes:

  • Classroom-ready, customizable templates for faster, easier video creation.
  • Producible stock assets for increased freedom, and flexibility.
  • Text animations, themes and layouts to help students explore their creativity.

"We're excited to be a go-to resource in the classroom and beyond. Animoto is constantly looking for ways to simplify the user experience. And we'll continue to make strides towards making video creation easy and fun for students and educators." Jefferson added.

Animoto's new product is free to use forever, with an option to upgrade to paid versions. For a full list of newly added features and pricing options, visit Animoto.

About Animoto:
Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Public Relations Contact

Jessica Rozario-Ospino
jess@animoto.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animoto-releases-free-video-tool-for-educators-to-help-engage-and-empower-students-in-the-modern-classroom-301139384.html

SOURCE Animoto


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:31aTMX : Datalinx to Provide Yahoo Finance with Real-Time Market Data for Canada's Premier Equities Markets
AQ
08:31aMETRON CAPITAL : INEO Announces Strategic Advertisement Partnership with Consumer Media Solutions
AQ
08:31aGROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES : Provides Update on New User Growth and Engagement Data for the Month of August 2020
AQ
08:31aSTIFEL FINANCIAL : and KBW Combine to Rank Fifth in Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards
AQ
08:31aNEOVOLTA : Announces Generator Integration Capabilities
AQ
08:31aEXLSERVICE : EXL Named to Forbes list of “America's Best Management Consulting Firms” in Insurance
AQ
08:31aGULF RESOURCES : provides update on estimated 3rd and 4th Quarter Bromine and Crude Salt Sales and Profits
AQ
08:31aOVERSTOCK COM : Celebrates Customer Day on October 4, Kicking Off the Biggest Sale of the Year
AQ
08:31aMARVELL : Enabling the Next Generation of Data Center and Automotive AI Accelerator ASICs
PR
08:31aACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Virtual KOL Event on Perioperative Use of DSUVIA®
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group