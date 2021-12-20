Anne Arundel Urology Joins Solaris Health, Nation's Largest Urological Services Provider

Maryland Practice Becomes the 6th Urological Group this Year to Join Solaris

Solaris Health Holdings announced today that Anne Arundel Urology, established and founded in Annapolis, MD, and providing urologic care to patients in Maryland's Anne Arundel County, Prince George's County and the surrounding area, has joined Solaris as an affiliate practice. Terms have not been disclosed.

Anne Arundel Urology becomes the sixth urology practice this year to join Solaris. Solaris is the nation's leading provider of independent urological services.

Since its incorporation thirty years ago, Anne Arundel Urology has provided patient-first, preeminent innovative care to Marylanders. The addition of Anne Arundel Urology means that Solaris aligns the skills and talents of 28 providers who care for over 44,000 unique patients each year at five sites in Maryland.

"We welcome Anne Arundel Urology as a practice that shares our vision to develop a national practice predicated on clinical excellence and business best practices," stated Solaris Chairman and Chief Ecosystem Officer Deepak A. Kapoor, MD. Solaris President Gary M. Kirsh, MD, added, "By choosing to scale nationally, Anne Arundel Urology physicians will maintain their high standards of patient care and gain access to the resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system."

"Anne Arundel Urology's leadership is enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with the national leader in comprehensive urologic care," said Anne Arundel Urology president and CEO Mara R. Holton, MD. "In light of our strategic location in Maryland's capital, we look forward to an enhanced ability to participate with other stakeholders in refining and expanding cost-effective, innovative health care treatment and coverage alternatives for Marylanders."

"As we approach the end of 2021, Anne Arundel Urology's decision to become the sixth practice this year to join Solaris provides compelling evidence that urologists across the nation see great value in aligning with our dynamic platform," said Eric Mason, MD, MBA, Solaris Health CEO.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Solaris. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to Anne Arundel Urology.

New York-based Lee Equity Partners is a financial partner in Solaris. Learn more at www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is a leading national healthcare platform committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows us to make sure that every decision we make puts patient care at the forefront. We are growing to meet the changing needs of the healthcare providers, and to develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to our patients. Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative medical organizations in the United States.

Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Anne Arundel Urology

AAUrology was established more than four decades ago by a committed group of providers who brought their specialized urologic skill set, their dedication to patient care and a love of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay that permeates the practice to this day. With convenient offices, outpatient surgery centers and relationships with several hospitals in Anne Arundel and Prince George's County, AAU has grown from that foundation to a group of almost 30 physicians and advanced practice providers. With physicians trained at internationally recognized medical institutions, we offer expert care right in your community for the full breadth of urologic conditions. Our team includes specialists in men's and women's health, urologic cancers, stone disease, robotic surgery, pediatrics, and neurourology.

Visit www.aaurology.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services.

Visit www.LeeEquity.com.

