Anne-Valère Amo Joins TrackInsight as Head of ETF Selection

Expands TrackInsight’s institutional servicing capabilities during time of huge ETF growth

TrackInsight continues hiring spree of senior talent

Supports TrackInsight’s global expansion into private wealth and advisory space with ETF-based solutions

TrackInsight is delighted to announce the appointment of Anne-Valère Amo as Head of ETF Selection, further expanding the expertise and capabilities of the world’s first global ETF analytics and data platform.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Anne-Valère will be responsible for expanding and developing TrackInsight’s tailor-made institutional client offering related to ETF selection – including advisory, independent ETF due diligence and model portfolio solutions in close collaboration with founding CEO, Jean-René Giraud.

Anne-Valère is a recognised authority in the use of index and ETF strategies, bringing nearly two decades of experience in the field.

Prior to joining TrackInsight, Anne-Valère worked at Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd where she headed Quantitative Research, Investment Risk Management as well as ETF Selection processes. She designed and implemented Lombard Odier’s proprietary Manager and ETF selection process. Before that, Anne-Valère held roles as Senior Quantitative Analyst at Union Bancaire Privée SA and as Senior Statistician at MSCI Inc.

She holds a Ph.D. in fractal analysis applied to Finance from the University of Geneva where she worked as a Teaching Assistant in Mathematics and Statistics.

Jean-René Giraud, founding CEO of TrackInsight said “The huge growth of the ETF market and the continued issuance of new products has created a significant need for rigorous ETF due diligence, fund selection and model portfolio creation services to serve the needs of institutional investors and intermediaries. Anne-Valère’s extensive expertise in this field, coupled with the power of TrackInsight’s data and analytics tools, give us tremendous firepower as we expand our institutional servicing capabilities. I’m delighted with this very senior addition to our global team.”

TrackInsight operates a unique global platform dedicated to ETF search, analysis and selection aimed at professional investors. With over 120,000 unique users and 9,000 qualified professional investors using the platform for their day-to-day ETF screening, TrackInsight is recognized as the leading source of independent and reliable information on over 6,200 Exchange Traded Funds listed globally.

For more information email us at media@trackinsight.com or contact Simon Mott, Chief Marketing Officer: simon.mott@trackinsight.com