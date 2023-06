STORY: 12-year-old Maelyn said she visits the park often and wants to pay tribute to those who were there at the wrong time.

The rally at the lakeside Le Paquier park, where the attack took place, was also to honour those who tried to block the attacker before he was overpowered by police.

The suspect, a Syrian refugee, is under formal investigation for attempted murder and was placed in detention on Saturday (June 10).

The injured are no longer in critical condition, Annecy Prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told a news conference on Saturday, though the four children remained in hospital.