Annex to the euro area bank lending survey

Annex 1

Results for the standard questions*

Loans or credit lines to enterprises

Question 1

Over the past three months, how have your bank's credit standards1 as applied to the approval of loans or credit

lines to enterprises2, 3, 4 changed? Please note that we are asking about the change in credit standards, rather than about their level.

(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)

Loans to small and medium-sized Loans to large Overall enterprises5 enterprises5 Short-term loans6 Long-term loans6 Apr 21 Jul 21 Apr 21 Jul 21 Apr 21 Jul 21 Apr 21 Jul 21 Apr 21 Jul 21 Tightened considerably 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tightened somewhat 8 1 8 1 7 0 7 0 11 2 Remained basically unchanged 90 96 89 96 92 96 91 96 89 95 Eased somewhat 1 3 1 2 1 4 1 3 0 3 Eased considerably 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NA7 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 Total 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 Net percentage 7 -1 7 -1 5 -3 6 -2 10 0 Diffusion index 3 -1 4 0 3 -2 3 -1 5 0 Mean 2.93 3.01 2.93 3.01 2.95 3.03 2.94 3.02 2.90 3.00 Number of banks responding 134 133 132 131 128 127 134 133 134 133

See Glossary for Credit standards. See Glossary for Loans. See Glossary for Credit line. See Glossary for Enterprises. See Glossary for Enterprise size. See Glossary for Maturity. "NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.

Notes: The net percentage is defined as the difference between the sum of the percentages for "tightened considerably" and "tightened somewhat", and the sum of the percentages for "eased somewhat" and "eased considerably". The diffusion index is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options. The number of banks responding refers to all participating banks which have business in or exposure to the respective lending category.

* Figures might not add up to 100 due to rounding