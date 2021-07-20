Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Annex to the euro area bank lending survey

07/20/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annex 1

Results for the standard questions*

Loans or credit lines to enterprises

Question 1

Over the past three months, how have your bank's credit standards1 as applied to the approval of loans or credit

lines to enterprises2, 3, 4 changed? Please note that we are asking about the change in credit standards, rather than about their level.

(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)

Loans to small and

medium-sized

Loans to large

Overall

enterprises5

enterprises5

Short-term loans6

Long-term loans6

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Tightened considerably

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Tightened somewhat

8

1

8

1

7

0

7

0

11

2

Remained basically unchanged

90

96

89

96

92

96

91

96

89

95

Eased somewhat

1

3

1

2

1

4

1

3

0

3

Eased considerably

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

NA7

0

0

1

1

0

0

1

1

0

0

Total

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

Net percentage

7

-1

7

-1

5

-3

6

-2

10

0

Diffusion index

3

-1

4

0

3

-2

3

-1

5

0

Mean

2.93

3.01

2.93

3.01

2.95

3.03

2.94

3.02

2.90

3.00

Number of banks responding

134

133

132

131

128

127

134

133

134

133

  1. See Glossary for Credit standards.
  2. See Glossary for Loans.
  3. See Glossary for Credit line.
  4. See Glossary for Enterprises.
  5. See Glossary for Enterprise size.
  6. See Glossary for Maturity.
  7. "NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.

Notes: The net percentage is defined as the difference between the sum of the percentages for "tightened considerably" and "tightened somewhat", and the sum of the percentages for "eased somewhat" and "eased considerably". The diffusion index is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options. The number of banks responding refers to all participating banks which have business in or exposure to the respective lending category.

* Figures might not add up to 100 due to rounding

The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021

A1

Question 2

Over the past three months, how have the following factors affected your bank's credit standards as applied to the approval of loans or credit lines to enterprises?

(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)

NetP

DI

Mean

--

-

°

+

++

NA7

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Overall

A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints1

Costs related to your bank's capital position2

0

0

98

0

0

1

1

0

1

0

2.98

3.00

Your bank's ability to access market financing3

0

0

96

1

0

3

-1

-1

-1

-1

3.01

3.01

Your bank's liquidity position

0

0

97

2

0

1

-1

-2

0

-1

3.01

3.02

B) Pressure from competition

Competition from other banks

0

1

94

3

0

2

-8

-3

-4

-1

3.08

3.03

Competition from non-banks4

0

0

97

1

0

2

-2

-1

-1

-1

3.02

3.01

Competition from market financing

0

0

95

3

0

2

-2

-3

-1

-2

3.02

3.03

C) Perception of risk5

General economic situation and outlook

0

1

95

4

0

0

8

-3

4

-1

2.92

3.03

Industry or firm-specific situation and

0

3

96

1

0

0

10

2

5

1

2.90

2.98

outlook/borrower's creditworthiness6

Risk related to the collateral demanded

0

0

100

0

0

0

5

0

2

0

2.95

3.00

D) Your bank's risk tolerance5

Your bank's risk tolerance

0

2

97

1

0

0

2

2

1

1

2.98

2.98

Small and medium-sized enterprises

A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints1

Costs related to your bank's capital position2

0

0

97

0

0

2

4

0

2

0

2.95

3.00

Your bank's ability to access market financing3

0

0

95

1

0

4

-1

-1

0

-1

3.01

3.01

Your bank's liquidity position

0

0

96

2

0

2

-1

-2

0

-1

3.01

3.02

B) Pressure from competition

Competition from other banks

0

1

93

3

0

3

-8

-2

-4

-1

3.09

3.02

Competition from non-banks4

0

0

95

1

0

3

-2

-1

-1

-1

3.02

3.01

Competition from market financing

0

0

95

1

0

3

-2

-1

-1

-1

3.02

3.01

C) Perception of risk5

General economic situation and outlook

0

3

96

0

0

1

9

3

4

1

2.91

2.97

Industry or firm-specific situation and

0

5

92

2

0

1

10

3

5

1

2.90

2.97

outlook/borrower's creditworthiness6

Risk related to the collateral demanded

0

0

99

0

0

1

5

0

2

0

2.95

3.00

D) Your bank's risk tolerance5

Your bank's risk tolerance

0

3

96

0

0

1

2

3

1

1

2.98

2.97

The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021

A2

NetP

DI

Mean

--

-

°

+

++

NA7

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Large enterprises

A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints1

Costs related to your bank's capital position2

0

0

98

0

0

1

1

0

1

0

2.99

3.00

Your bank's ability to access market financing3

0

0

94

3

0

3

-1

-3

-1

-2

3.02

3.03

Your bank's liquidity position

0

0

94

5

0

1

-1

-5

0

-2

3.01

3.05

B) Pressure from competition

Competition from other banks

0

1

93

4

0

2

-3

-3

-1

-1

3.03

3.03

Competition from non-banks4

0

0

97

1

0

2

-2

-1

-1

-1

3.02

3.01

Competition from market financing

0

0

95

3

0

2

-2

-3

-1

-2

3.02

3.03

C) Perception of risk5

General economic situation and outlook

0

1

95

4

0

0

7

-3

4

-2

2.93

3.03

Industry or firm-specific situation and

0

3

93

4

0

0

9

-1

5

0

2.91

3.01

outlook/borrower's creditworthiness6

Risk related to the collateral demanded

0

0

100

0

0

0

4

0

2

0

2.96

3.00

D) Your bank's risk tolerance5

Your bank's risk tolerance

0

2

97

2

0

0

1

0

1

0

2.99

3.00

1)

See Glossary for Cost of funds and balance sheet

constraints.

2)

Can involve the use of credit derivatives, with the loans remaining on the bank's balance sheet.

3)

Involves the sale of loans from the bank's balance sheet, i.e. off-balance sheet funding.

4)

See Glossary for Non-banks.

5)

See Glossary for Perception of risk and risk tolerance.

6)

Risks related to non-performing loans may be reflected not only in the "industry or firm-specific situation and outlook/borrower's creditworthiness", but also in the bank's "cost of

funds and balance sheet constraints".

7)

"NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.

Notes: The net percentage (NetP) is defined as the difference between the sum of banks responding "--" (contributed considerably to tightening) and "-" (contributed somewhat to tightening), and the sum of banks responding "+" (contributed somewhat to easing) and "++" (contributed considerably to easing). "°" means "contributed to basically unchanged credit standards". The diffusion index (DI) is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options.

The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021

A3

Question 3

Over the past three months, how have your bank's terms and conditions1 for new loans or credit lines to enterprises changed?

(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)

NetP

DI

Mean

--

-

°

+

++

NA6

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Overall

A) Overall terms and conditions1

Overall terms and conditions

0

1

93

6

0

0

0

-5

0

-2

3.00

3.05

B) Margins

Your bank's margin on average loans2

0

4

88

8

0

0

-3

-4

-2

-2

3.03

3.04

Your bank's margin on riskier loans

0

2

95

2

0

1

4

0

2

0

2.95

3.00

C) Other conditions and terms

Non-interest rate charges3

0

0

100

0

0

0

-2

0

-1

0

3.02

3.00

Size of the loan or credit line

0

0

97

3

0

0

1

-3

0

-1

2.99

3.03

Collateral4 requirements

0

2

98

0

0

0

4

2

2

1

2.96

2.98

Loan covenants5

0

1

99

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

2.99

2.99

Maturity

0

1

94

5

0

0

-3

-4

-2

-2

3.03

3.04

Small and medium-sized enterprises

A) Overall terms and conditions1

Overall terms and conditions

0

1

96

2

0

1

2

-1

1

0

2.98

3.01

B) Margins

Your bank's margin on average loans2

0

3

88

7

0

1

1

-4

1

-2

2.98

3.04

Your bank's margin on riskier loans

0

2

94

1

0

2

6

0

3

0

2.93

3.00

C) Other conditions and terms

Non-interest rate charges3

0

0

98

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

3.00

3.00

Size of the loan or credit line

0

0

98

1

0

1

1

-1

1

-1

2.98

3.01

Collateral4 requirements

0

2

96

0

0

1

4

2

2

1

2.95

2.98

Loan covenants5

0

2

97

0

0

1

2

2

1

1

2.98

2.98

Maturity

0

1

96

1

0

1

-1

0

-1

0

3.01

3.00

Large enterprises

A) Overall terms and conditions1

Overall terms and conditions

0

2

91

7

0

0

-1

-5

0

-3

3.01

3.05

B) Margins

Your bank's margin on average loans2

0

4

89

7

0

0

-9

-3

-4

-1

3.09

3.03

Your bank's margin on riskier loans

0

2

96

2

0

0

5

0

2

0

2.95

3.00

C) Other conditions and terms

Non-interest rate charges3

0

1

99

0

0

0

-2

1

-1

0

3.02

2.99

Size of the loan or credit line

0

0

97

3

0

0

0

-2

0

-1

3.00

3.02

Collateral4 requirements

0

2

97

0

0

0

3

2

1

1

2.97

2.98

Loan covenants5

0

0

97

3

0

1

-1

-2

-1

-1

3.01

3.02

Maturity

0

0

95

4

0

0

-4

-4

-2

-2

3.04

3.04

  1. See Glossary for Credit terms and conditions.
  2. See Glossary for Loan margin/spread over a relevant market reference rate.
  3. See Glossary for Non-interest rate charges.
  4. See Glossary for Collateral.
  5. See Glossary for Covenant.
  6. "NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.

Notes: The net percentage (NetP) is defined as the difference between the sum of banks responding "--" (contributed considerably to tightening) and "-" (contributed somewhat to tightening), and the sum of banks responding "+" (contributed somewhat to easing) and "++" (contributed considerably to easing). "°" means "contributed to keeping credit terms and conditions basically unchanged". The diffusion index (DI) is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options.

The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021

A4

Question 4

Over the past three months, how have the following factors1 affected your bank's credit terms and conditions as applied to new loans or credit lines to enterprises?

(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)

NetP

DI

Mean

--

-

°

+

++

NA2

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Apr 21

Jul 21

Overall impact on your bank's credit terms and conditions

A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints

Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints

0

0

96

4

0

0

-1

-3

0

-2

3

3.03

B) Pressure from competition

Pressure from competition

0

2

88

9

0

1

-3

-8

-2

-4

3

3.08

C) Perception of risk

Perception of risk

0

2

93

4

0

0

10

-2

5

-1

3

3.02

D) Your bank's risk tolerance

Your bank's risk tolerance

0

3

97

0

0

0

1

3

1

1

3

2.97

Impact on your bank's margins on average loans

A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints

Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints

0

0

97

3

0

0

0

-3

0

-1

3

3.03

B) Pressure from competition

Pressure from competition

0

2

85

12

0

1

-8

-11

-4

-5

3

3.11

C) Perception of risk

Perception of risk

0

3

95

2

0

0

8

1

4

0

3

2.99

D) Your bank's risk tolerance

Your bank's risk tolerance

0

1

99

0

0

0

3

1

2

1

3

2.99

Impact on your bank's margins on riskier loans

A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints

Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints

0

1

97

1

0

1

3

-1

2

0

3

3.01

B) Pressure from competition

Pressure from competition

0

0

92

6

0

2

0

-6

0

-3

3

3.06

C) Perception of risk

Perception of risk

0

5

94

0

0

1

9

5

5

3

3

2.95

D) Your bank's risk tolerance

Your bank's risk tolerance

0

3

96

0

0

1

2

3

1

1

3

2.97

  1. The factors refer to the same sub-factors as in question 2.
  2. "NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.

Notes: The net percentage (NetP) is defined as the difference between the sum of banks responding "--" (contributed considerably to tightening) and "-" (contributed somewhat to tightening), and the sum of banks responding "+" (contributed somewhat to easing) and "++" (contributed considerably to easing). "°" means "contributed to keeping credit terms and conditions basically unchanged". The diffusion index (DI) is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options.

The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021

A5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aSODEXO : - Interim report on liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021 and reduction of the allocated resources
AQ
04:32aEEX Press Release - EEX expands its position as No.1 Trading Venue for Japanese Power Futures
PU
04:32aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset(Part of Site of Oriental Hotel Universal City)
PU
04:32aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Addition of Eligible Hotels under the Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2021
PU
04:32aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Expands Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Supply in Japan in Partnership with the Japanese Government
PU
04:32aPETROLEUM BILL TO BOOST NIGERIA : African Energy Week in Cape Town Committed to Driving Collaboration, Investment, and Deal-Making in Nigeria's Energy Sector During a recent visit to Nigeria, AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk met with industry leaders, national oil companies and private sector executives to discuss how the upcoming African Energy Week 2021 will promote Nigeria as the premier destination for investment in 2021 and beyond
AQ
04:31aALSTOM : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
04:31aStar Mountain Capital Names Bob Shettle, Former Co-Head of Barings ($325 bn AUM) North American Private Finance Group, as Managing Director
BU
04:31aOil rises after slide but COVID-19, supply concerns weigh
RE
04:30aEuropean stocks rebound after worst selloff of 2021
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4SOS: Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
5CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks falter as virus outbreaks fan global recovery fears

HOT NEWS