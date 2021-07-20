|
Annex to the euro area bank lending survey
Annex 1
Results for the standard questions*
Loans or credit lines to enterprises
Question 1
Over the past three months, how have your bank's credit standards1 as applied to the approval of loans or credit
lines to enterprises2, 3, 4 changed? Please note that we are asking about the change in credit standards, rather than about their level.
(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
|
Loans to small and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
medium-sized
|
Loans to large
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall
|
enterprises5
|
enterprises5
|
Short-term loans6
|
Long-term loans6
|
|
|
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
|
Tightened considerably
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Tightened somewhat
|
8
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
11
|
2
|
|
|
Remained basically unchanged
|
90
|
96
|
89
|
96
|
92
|
96
|
91
|
96
|
89
|
95
|
|
|
Eased somewhat
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
|
|
Eased considerably
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
NA7
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net percentage
|
7
|
-1
|
7
|
-1
|
5
|
-3
|
6
|
-2
|
10
|
0
|
|
|
Diffusion index
|
3
|
-1
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
-2
|
3
|
-1
|
5
|
0
|
|
|
Mean
|
2.93
|
3.01
|
2.93
|
3.01
|
2.95
|
3.03
|
2.94
|
3.02
|
2.90
|
3.00
|
|
|
Number of banks responding
|
134
|
133
|
132
|
131
|
128
|
127
|
134
|
133
|
134
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See Glossary for Credit standards.
-
See Glossary for Loans.
-
See Glossary for Credit line.
-
See Glossary for Enterprises.
-
See Glossary for Enterprise size.
-
See Glossary for Maturity.
-
"NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.
Notes: The net percentage is defined as the difference between the sum of the percentages for "tightened considerably" and "tightened somewhat", and the sum of the percentages for "eased somewhat" and "eased considerably". The diffusion index is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options. The number of banks responding refers to all participating banks which have business in or exposure to the respective lending category.
* Figures might not add up to 100 due to rounding
|
The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021
|
A1
Question 2
Over the past three months, how have the following factors affected your bank's credit standards as applied to the approval of loans or credit lines to enterprises?
(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NetP
|
DI
|
|
Mean
|
|
--
|
-
|
°
|
+
|
++
|
NA7
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Overall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs related to your bank's capital position2
|
0
|
0
|
98
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
|
0
|
2.98
|
3.00
|
Your bank's ability to access market financing3
|
0
|
0
|
96
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
|
-1
|
3.01
|
3.01
|
Your bank's liquidity position
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
-2
|
0
|
|
-1
|
3.01
|
3.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Pressure from competition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competition from other banks
|
0
|
1
|
94
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
-8
|
-3
|
-4
|
|
-1
|
3.08
|
3.03
|
Competition from non-banks4
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
-1
|
-1
|
|
-1
|
3.02
|
3.01
|
Competition from market financing
|
0
|
0
|
95
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
-3
|
-1
|
|
-2
|
3.02
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Perception of risk5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General economic situation and outlook
|
0
|
1
|
95
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
-3
|
4
|
|
-1
|
2.92
|
3.03
|
Industry or firm-specific situation and
|
0
|
3
|
96
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
2
|
5
|
|
1
|
2.90
|
2.98
|
outlook/borrower's creditworthiness6
|
|
Risk related to the collateral demanded
|
0
|
0
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
2.95
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D) Your bank's risk tolerance5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's risk tolerance
|
0
|
2
|
97
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
|
1
|
2.98
|
2.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small and medium-sized enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs related to your bank's capital position2
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
2.95
|
3.00
|
Your bank's ability to access market financing3
|
0
|
0
|
95
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
-1
|
-1
|
0
|
|
-1
|
3.01
|
3.01
|
Your bank's liquidity position
|
0
|
0
|
96
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
-1
|
-2
|
0
|
|
-1
|
3.01
|
3.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Pressure from competition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competition from other banks
|
0
|
1
|
93
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
-8
|
-2
|
-4
|
|
-1
|
3.09
|
3.02
|
Competition from non-banks4
|
0
|
0
|
95
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
-2
|
-1
|
-1
|
|
-1
|
3.02
|
3.01
|
Competition from market financing
|
0
|
0
|
95
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
-2
|
-1
|
-1
|
|
-1
|
3.02
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Perception of risk5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General economic situation and outlook
|
0
|
3
|
96
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
|
1
|
2.91
|
2.97
|
Industry or firm-specific situation and
|
0
|
5
|
92
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
|
1
|
2.90
|
2.97
|
outlook/borrower's creditworthiness6
|
|
Risk related to the collateral demanded
|
0
|
0
|
99
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
2.95
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D) Your bank's risk tolerance5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's risk tolerance
|
0
|
3
|
96
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
|
1
|
2.98
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021
|
A2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NetP
|
DI
|
|
Mean
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
-
|
°
|
+
|
|
++
|
NA7
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Large enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs related to your bank's capital position2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
98
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
|
0
|
2.99
|
3.00
|
Your bank's ability to access market financing3
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
94
|
3
|
|
0
|
3
|
-1
|
-3
|
-1
|
|
-2
|
3.02
|
3.03
|
Your bank's liquidity position
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
94
|
5
|
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
-5
|
0
|
|
-2
|
3.01
|
3.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Pressure from competition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competition from other banks
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
93
|
4
|
|
0
|
2
|
-3
|
-3
|
-1
|
|
-1
|
3.03
|
3.03
|
Competition from non-banks4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
97
|
1
|
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
-1
|
-1
|
|
-1
|
3.02
|
3.01
|
Competition from market financing
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
95
|
3
|
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
-3
|
-1
|
|
-2
|
3.02
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Perception of risk5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General economic situation and outlook
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
95
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
-3
|
4
|
|
-2
|
2.93
|
3.03
|
Industry or firm-specific situation and
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
93
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
-1
|
5
|
|
0
|
2.91
|
3.01
|
outlook/borrower's creditworthiness6
|
|
|
|
|
Risk related to the collateral demanded
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
100
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
2.96
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D) Your bank's risk tolerance5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's risk tolerance
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
97
|
2
|
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
|
0
|
2.99
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
See Glossary for Cost of funds and balance sheet
|
constraints.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2)
|
Can involve the use of credit derivatives, with the loans remaining on the bank's balance sheet.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3)
|
Involves the sale of loans from the bank's balance sheet, i.e. off-balance sheet funding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
See Glossary for Non-banks.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5)
|
See Glossary for Perception of risk and risk tolerance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6)
|
Risks related to non-performing loans may be reflected not only in the "industry or firm-specific situation and outlook/borrower's creditworthiness", but also in the bank's "cost of
|
funds and balance sheet constraints".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7)
|
"NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: The net percentage (NetP) is defined as the difference between the sum of banks responding "--" (contributed considerably to tightening) and "-" (contributed somewhat to tightening), and the sum of banks responding "+" (contributed somewhat to easing) and "++" (contributed considerably to easing). "°" means "contributed to basically unchanged credit standards". The diffusion index (DI) is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options.
|
The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021
|
A3
Question 3
Over the past three months, how have your bank's terms and conditions1 for new loans or credit lines to enterprises changed?
(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NetP
|
DI
|
|
Mean
|
|
--
|
-
|
°
|
+
|
++
|
NA6
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Overall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Overall terms and conditions1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall terms and conditions
|
0
|
1
|
93
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-5
|
0
|
|
-2
|
3.00
|
3.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Margins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's margin on average loans2
|
0
|
4
|
88
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
-3
|
-4
|
-2
|
|
-2
|
3.03
|
3.04
|
Your bank's margin on riskier loans
|
0
|
2
|
95
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
2.95
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Other conditions and terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest rate charges3
|
0
|
0
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-2
|
0
|
-1
|
|
0
|
3.02
|
3.00
|
Size of the loan or credit line
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-3
|
0
|
|
-1
|
2.99
|
3.03
|
Collateral4 requirements
|
0
|
2
|
98
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
|
1
|
2.96
|
2.98
|
Loan covenants5
|
0
|
1
|
99
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
2.99
|
2.99
|
Maturity
|
0
|
1
|
94
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
-3
|
-4
|
-2
|
|
-2
|
3.03
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small and medium-sized enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Overall terms and conditions1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall terms and conditions
|
0
|
1
|
96
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
1
|
|
0
|
2.98
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Margins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's margin on average loans2
|
0
|
3
|
88
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
-4
|
1
|
|
-2
|
2.98
|
3.04
|
Your bank's margin on riskier loans
|
0
|
2
|
94
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
|
0
|
2.93
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Other conditions and terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest rate charges3
|
0
|
0
|
98
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
Size of the loan or credit line
|
0
|
0
|
98
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
-1
|
1
|
|
-1
|
2.98
|
3.01
|
Collateral4 requirements
|
0
|
2
|
96
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
|
1
|
2.95
|
2.98
|
Loan covenants5
|
0
|
2
|
97
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
|
1
|
2.98
|
2.98
|
Maturity
|
0
|
1
|
96
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
-1
|
|
0
|
3.01
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Overall terms and conditions1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall terms and conditions
|
0
|
2
|
91
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
-1
|
-5
|
0
|
|
-3
|
3.01
|
3.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Margins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's margin on average loans2
|
0
|
4
|
89
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
-9
|
-3
|
-4
|
|
-1
|
3.09
|
3.03
|
Your bank's margin on riskier loans
|
0
|
2
|
96
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
2.95
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Other conditions and terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest rate charges3
|
0
|
1
|
99
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-2
|
1
|
-1
|
|
0
|
3.02
|
2.99
|
Size of the loan or credit line
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-2
|
0
|
|
-1
|
3.00
|
3.02
|
Collateral4 requirements
|
0
|
2
|
97
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
|
1
|
2.97
|
2.98
|
Loan covenants5
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
-2
|
-1
|
|
-1
|
3.01
|
3.02
|
Maturity
|
0
|
0
|
95
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
-4
|
-4
|
-2
|
|
-2
|
3.04
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See Glossary for Credit terms and conditions.
-
See Glossary for Loan margin/spread over a relevant market reference rate.
-
See Glossary for Non-interest rate charges.
-
See Glossary for Collateral.
-
See Glossary for Covenant.
-
"NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.
Notes: The net percentage (NetP) is defined as the difference between the sum of banks responding "--" (contributed considerably to tightening) and "-" (contributed somewhat to tightening), and the sum of banks responding "+" (contributed somewhat to easing) and "++" (contributed considerably to easing). "°" means "contributed to keeping credit terms and conditions basically unchanged". The diffusion index (DI) is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options.
|
The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021
|
A4
Question 4
Over the past three months, how have the following factors1 affected your bank's credit terms and conditions as applied to new loans or credit lines to enterprises?
(in percentages, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NetP
|
|
DI
|
Mean
|
|
|
--
|
-
|
°
|
+
|
++
|
NA2
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
|
Jul 21
|
Apr 21
|
Jul 21
|
Overall impact on your bank's credit terms and conditions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints
|
|
0
|
0
|
96
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
-1
|
-3
|
0
|
-2
|
3
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Pressure from competition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pressure from competition
|
|
0
|
2
|
88
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
-3
|
-8
|
-2
|
-4
|
3
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Perception of risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perception of risk
|
|
0
|
2
|
93
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
-2
|
5
|
-1
|
3
|
3.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D) Your bank's risk tolerance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's risk tolerance
|
|
0
|
3
|
97
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on your bank's margins on average loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints
|
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-3
|
0
|
-1
|
3
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Pressure from competition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pressure from competition
|
|
0
|
2
|
85
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
-8
|
-11
|
-4
|
-5
|
3
|
3.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Perception of risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perception of risk
|
|
0
|
3
|
95
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D) Your bank's risk tolerance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's risk tolerance
|
|
0
|
1
|
99
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on your bank's margins on riskier loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds and balance sheet constraints
|
|
0
|
1
|
97
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
-1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Pressure from competition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pressure from competition
|
|
0
|
0
|
92
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-6
|
0
|
-3
|
3
|
3.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) Perception of risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perception of risk
|
|
0
|
5
|
94
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
2.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D) Your bank's risk tolerance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your bank's risk tolerance
|
|
0
|
3
|
96
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The factors refer to the same sub-factors as in question 2.
-
"NA" (not applicable) does not include banks which do not have any business in or exposure to the respective lending category.
Notes: The net percentage (NetP) is defined as the difference between the sum of banks responding "--" (contributed considerably to tightening) and "-" (contributed somewhat to tightening), and the sum of banks responding "+" (contributed somewhat to easing) and "++" (contributed considerably to easing). "°" means "contributed to keeping credit terms and conditions basically unchanged". The diffusion index (DI) is defined as the net percentage weighted according to the intensity of the response, giving lenders who have answered "considerably" a weight twice as high (score of 1) as lenders having answered "somewhat" (score of 0.5). The mean of the banks' responses is calculated using weights from 1 to 5 for the five possible response options.
|
The euro area bank lending survey - Second quarter of 2021
|
A5
