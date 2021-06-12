Announced at Parker Seminars Orlando 2021 - Parker University Strengthens Reputation in Educational Technology Leadership Role Among Chiropractic Programs Through Partnership with Touch of Life Technologies

Dallas, Texas, June 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Parker Seminars Orlando 2021, Parker University proudly announced its continued partnership with Touch of Life Technologies (Toltech), an initiative that continues to establish the university as a recognized leader in educational technology. This partnership aims to enhance anatomy comprehension and interpretation through an immersive virtual learning environment that increases student engagement and improves learning outcomes.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Parker University to bring the next frontier in anatomy education to their students today. As one of the first institutions to put virtual reality with real human anatomy directly into students’ hands, alongside traditional gross anatomy resources, Parker University is creating a blueprint for the future of healthcare education. We’re excited to work with Parker on advancing the future of chiropractic education and enabling students to access these resources for anatomical studies,” says Greg Spitzer, COO of Toltech.

Parker University chose to work with Toltech based on the suitability features of their technology for anatomy and gross anatomy courses. For example, the real virtual anatomy dissection software (VH Dissector) includes more than 2,000 anatomical structures with correlated 3D and cross-sectional views. With the help of the right partners, like Toltech, Parker University is moving fast to incorporate advanced technologies like VR, AR, and simulation into its prestigious programs. In addition to Parker University’s gross anatomy lab, to ensure students are the best anatomists they can be, students are given three ways to learn anatomy – the traditional gross anatomy lab, the VH Dissector on their personal devices, and now, in VR.

High-resolution immersive headsets such as the Oculus Quest 2, together with Toltech’s VH Dissector, offer an unrivaled and immersive educational environment with proven comprehension of spatial relationships and intuitive interactions. In addition, this type of solution allows for the integration of real anatomy at a relatively low cost and provides constant availability.

Parker University Professor and Academic Chair in the Department of Basic Sciences Dr. Georgina Pearson says, “Until you have experienced using the VH Dissector in virtual reality mode, you cannot begin to imagine the tremendous benefits this state-of-the-art technology can bring to anatomy education. The interface is the most realistic experience you can have studying anatomy, short of performing actual cadaver dissections. You can easily manipulate, rotate, zoom in, dissect, expose, and study the human anatomy. The experience is almost as if you had a holographic cadaver standing before you, ready for you to explore and study any time you need, even from home. This will be a powerful supplement to the actual cadaver dissections we perform in our program.”

About Toltech

Toltech is a medical education company that develops and sells interactive software. Toltech products provide a virtual learning environment combining state-of-the-art interactive technology with real anatomy from the National Library of Medicine’s Visible Human Project®, as well as higher resolution images. In business for two decades, Toltech collaborates with professional medical societies, educators, and practicing professionals to create and test next-generation tools to educate and train a wide range of healthcare professionals and students. For more information, visit www.toltech.net or call 800.329.2979.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For® and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

