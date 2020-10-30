Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement—IMF Training Course on Fighting Corruption in Sub-Saharan Africa for Government Officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:25pm EDT


Posted by Concha Verdugo Yepes[1]

The Fiscal Affairs Department and Legal Department of the IMF have developed the First Virtual Training Course on Building Institutions to Fight Corruption in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) with support from the Africa Training Institute (ATI). The course, which is open to government officials, will be delivered at the ATI during November 16-20, 2020, from 7am-11am (EDT). It will be conducted in English with simultaneous interpretation in French and Portuguese.

This course aims at helping country authorities in SSA countries build their institutions and skills to fight corruption in Africa.

The training-to be presented by IMF staff and guest speakers-will set out a detailed road map to identify and address vulnerabilities to corruption in the public financial management (PFM) cycle. It will cover systems and institutions for both revenue and expenditure management. It will also present indicators and red flags that can alert policy makers and oversight agencies of possible challenges and weaknesses, and the potential macro-fiscal implications and costs of corruption. The course will include examples and case studies from the SSA region and propose potential reforms.

In addition, the training will promote understanding of the legal instruments, mechanisms, and strategies that need to be in place to both prevent and prosecute corruption. Participants will also learn about the need for a strong rule of law and how it relates to corruption. Finally, the course will provide insights on anti-money laundering mechanisms to support the detection, tracing, confiscation and return, where appropriate, of corruption proceeds. And it will discuss the mechanisms of international cooperation designed to fight corruption and illicit financial flows.

Applicants are expected to be mid-to senior level qualified professionals with several years of experience of policy making and/or working on addressing vulnerabilities to corruption in the fiscal area. The course targets a diverse pool of professionals from Ministries of Finance, Central Banks and other key public agencies in SSA countries including the President's or Prime Minister's Office, the Supreme Audit Institution, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Accountant General's Office. These agencies are critical in shaping and implementing a country's anti-corruption strategy and policies.

The application link will remain open until November 4. Please find the link for applications below

https://www-ins.imf.org/TAS/signon.aspx?pkey=4399347200005282

[1] Senior Economist, Fiscal Affairs Department, IMF.

Note: The posts on the IMF PFM Blog should not be reported as representing the views of the IMF. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the IMF or IMF policy.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 16:24:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pEUROPRIS ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
01:00pACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of SALT Solutions
AQ
01:00pAKVA GROUP ASA : Buyback of own shares
AQ
01:00pFarm tour finds growers investing in sustainable agriculture
PU
01:00pICADE : Promotion completes 163 social housing units in Réunion
PU
01:00pCouloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Sonoro Gold Corp.
NE
01:00pDraftKings Set to Launch its Mobile Sportsbook in Tennessee
GL
12:59pSGL CARBON : Baader Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
12:58pNISSAN MOTOR : U.S. fights delay in extraditing Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters to Japan
RE
12:58pEUROPRIS ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst
3ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
4HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group