Announcement—IMF Training Course on Fighting Corruption in Sub-Saharan Africa for Government Officials

The Fiscal Affairs Department and Legal Department of the IMF have developed the First Virtual Training Course on Building Institutions to Fight Corruption in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) with support from the Africa Training Institute (ATI). The course, which is open to government officials, will be delivered at the ATI during November 16-20, 2020 , from 7am-11am (EDT). It will be conducted in English with simultaneous interpretation in French and Portuguese.

This course aims at helping country authorities in SSA countries build their institutions and skills to fight corruption in Africa.

The training-to be presented by IMF staff and guest speakers-will set out a detailed road map to identify and address vulnerabilities to corruption in the public financial management (PFM) cycle. It will cover systems and institutions for both revenue and expenditure management. It will also present indicators and red flags that can alert policy makers and oversight agencies of possible challenges and weaknesses, and the potential macro-fiscal implications and costs of corruption. The course will include examples and case studies from the SSA region and propose potential reforms.

In addition, the training will promote understanding of the legal instruments, mechanisms, and strategies that need to be in place to both prevent and prosecute corruption. Participants will also learn about the need for a strong rule of law and how it relates to corruption. Finally, the course will provide insights on anti-money laundering mechanisms to support the detection, tracing, confiscation and return, where appropriate, of corruption proceeds. And it will discuss the mechanisms of international cooperation designed to fight corruption and illicit financial flows.

Applicants are expected to be mid-to senior level qualified professionals with several years of experience of policy making and/or working on addressing vulnerabilities to corruption in the fiscal area. The course targets a diverse pool of professionals from Ministries of Finance, Central Banks and other key public agencies in SSA countries including the President's or Prime Minister's Office, the Supreme Audit Institution, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Accountant General's Office. These agencies are critical in shaping and implementing a country's anti-corruption strategy and policies.

The application link will remain open until November 4. Please find the link for applications below

