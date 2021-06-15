Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement – Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

06/15/2021 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 15 June 2021 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening 15-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2036)

issued on 3 March 2021 - ISIN DE0001102549

on 23 June 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 2.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 10.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Bidding period: Wednesday, 23 June 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Value date:

Friday, 25 June 2021

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity:

15 May 2036

Stripping:

Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 08:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aESG MANAGERS TO HIGH-YIELD ISSUERS : Don't Stand Still
PU
05:06aGovt Removes Evans PLC, 3 Others From Stock Listing
AQ
05:05aGlencore head of oil says capex cuts will put oil markets in opec+ hands
RE
05:04aDAIMLER  : “Classics & Coffee” and “A Star among the Stars” at the Mercedes-Benz Museum from June to October 2021
PU
05:04aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta Foundation supports The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation
PU
05:04aTHE STAGE IS YOURS : ASML and Muziekgebouw Eindhoven launch Spotlight
PU
05:04aPROOFPOINT  : Working Back From “Bang!” Security Metrics to Help CEOs Answer the Tough Questions
PU
05:03aBETSSON  : The Administrative Court overrules SGA decision to sanction Betsson
AQ
05:02aTHE BOUYGUES GROUP AT VIVA TECHNOLOGY 2021 : a fully on-line presence
PU
05:02aECKOH  : Full year results 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold steadies on dollar retreat; focus on Fed meeting
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
3Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms
4WHAT INVESTORS ARE WATCHING FROM THE FED: taper talk and inflation
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS