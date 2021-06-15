Announcement – Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

Press release
Frankfurt am Main 15 June 2021 Page 1 of 1
Announcement of auction
Reopening 15-year Federal bond
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2036)
issued on 3 March 2021 - ISIN DE0001102549
on 23 June 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 2.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 10.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 22 June 2021
Bidding period: Wednesday, 23 June 2021,
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Inclusion in stock
|
|
exchange trading:
|
Wednesday, 23 June 2021
|
Value date:
|
Friday, 25 June 2021
Terms of the issue to be reopened:
|
Maturity:
|
15 May 2036
|
Stripping:
|
Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible
