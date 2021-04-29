Press release

Announcement of a multi-ISIN auction

Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany

The German Federal Government will reopen the following inflation-linked bonds through a multi-ISIN auction on 4 May 2021:

0.10 % inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2026) ISIN DE0001030567

Current volume: € 16.8 billion

Maturity: 15 April 2026

Interest payment: 15 April annually

Next interest payment: 15 April 2022

Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco

Indexbasis: 99.41903

Indexation Coefficient: 1.05875 (on the value date 6 May 2021)

0.10 % inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046) ISIN DE0001030575

Current volume: € 10.2 billion

Maturity: 15 April 2046

Interest payment: 15 April annually

Next interest payment: 15 April 2022

Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco

Indexbasis: 98.67766

Indexation Coefficient: 1.06670 (on the value date 6 May 2021)

An increase of € 700 million in total is envisaged for the reopening of both bonds (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 500 million for the 0.10% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2026), ISIN DE0001030567, and of € 200 million for the 0.10% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046), ISIN DE0001030575. The effective increase of each bond will be determined by the allotment on 4 May 2021.

