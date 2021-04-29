Log in
Announcement of a multi-ISIN auction - Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany

04/29/2021 | 05:45am EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 29 April 2021 Page 1 of 2

Announcement of a multi-ISIN auction

Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany

The German Federal Government will reopen the following inflation-linked bonds through a multi-ISIN auction on 4 May 2021:

0.10 % inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2026) ISIN DE0001030567

Current volume: € 16.8 billion

Maturity: 15 April 2026

Interest payment: 15 April annually

Next interest payment: 15 April 2022

Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco

Indexbasis: 99.41903

Indexation Coefficient: 1.05875 (on the value date 6 May 2021)

0.10 % inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046) ISIN DE0001030575

Current volume: € 10.2 billion

Maturity: 15 April 2046

Interest payment: 15 April annually

Next interest payment: 15 April 2022

Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco

Indexbasis: 98.67766

Indexation Coefficient: 1.06670 (on the value date 6 May 2021)

An increase of € 700 million in total is envisaged for the reopening of both bonds (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 500 million for the 0.10% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2026), ISIN DE0001030567, and of € 200 million for the 0.10% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046), ISIN DE0001030575. The effective increase of each bond will be determined by the allotment on 4 May 2021.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Frankfurt am Main 29 April 2021 Page 2 of 2

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids for each bond are to be submitted through the Bund Bidding System BBS and must be for a par value of not less than

  • 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.01 percentage points. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

The auction allotments for inflation-linked German Government securities will be included in the ranking list of the Bund Issues Auction Group. The weighting factors of inflation-linked German Government securities thereby correspond to the weighting factors of the nominal interest-bearing Federal securities with the same maturity.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Monday, 3 May 2021

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 4 May 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Value date:

Thursday, 6 May 2021

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issuance terms and conditions for inflation-linked Federal bonds and inflation-linked Federal notes shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
