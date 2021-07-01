Log in
Announcement of a multi-ISIN auction - Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany

07/01/2021 | 05:06am EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 1 July 2021 Page 1 of 2

Announcement of a multi-ISIN auction

Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany

The German Federal Government will reopen the following inflation-linked bonds through a multi-ISIN auction on 6 July 2021:

  1. % inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2033) ISIN DE0001030583
    Current volume: € 2.6 billion
    Maturity: 15 April 2033
    Interest payment: 15 April annually
    Next interest payment: 15 April 2022
    Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco
    Indexbasis: 104.47500
    Indexation Coefficient: 1.02181 (on the value date 8 July 2021)
  1. % inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046) ISIN DE0001030575
    Current volume: € 10.4 billion
    Maturity: 15 April 2046
    Interest payment: 15 April annually
    Next interest payment: 15 April 2022
    Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco
    Indexbasis: 98.67766
    Indexation Coefficient: 1.08184 (on the value date 8 July 2021)

An increase of € 600 million in total is envisaged for the reopening of both bonds (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 400 million for the 0.10% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2033), ISIN DE0001030583, and of € 200 million for the 0.10% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046), ISIN DE0001030575. The effective increase of each bond will be determined by the allotment on 6 July 2021.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Frankfurt am Main 1 July 2021 Page 2 of 2

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids for each bond are to be submitted through the Bund Bidding System BBS and must be for a par value of not less than

  • 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.01 percentage points. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

The auction allotments for inflation-linked German Government securities will be included in the ranking list of the Bund Issues Auction Group. The weighting factors of inflation-linked German Government securities thereby correspond to the weighting factors of the nominal interest-bearing Federal securities with the same maturity.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Monday, 5 July 2021

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 6 July 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Value date:

Thursday, 8 July 2021

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issuance terms and conditions for inflation-linked Federal bonds and inflation-linked Federal notes shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:05:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
