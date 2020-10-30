Announcement of auction - 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Frankfurt am Main 30 October 2020 Page 2 of 2

Characteristics of the new 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM):

Maturity: 4 February 2021 (91 interest days) ISIN: EU000A2SB943 Common Code: 225137366 Denomination: 0.01 Euro Envisaged issue volume: Up to EUR 2 billion

In addition, the Auction rules for the issue of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) using the ESM Bidding System (EBS) shall apply. The Bills are issued under the ESM Debt Issuance Programme.

The ESM is exempt from Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (MiFID II) and does not constitute a manufacturer under the product governance rules set out in EU Delegated Directive 2017/593. The ESM is therefore not subject to the responsibilities conferred on manufacturers therein.