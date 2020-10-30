Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement of auction - 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 30 October 2020 Page 1 of 2

Announcement of auction 3-months Bills

of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will launch 3-monthsBills of the European Stability

Mechanism (ESM) by auction. An issue volume up to EUR 2 billion is envisaged.

Members of the "ESM Market Group" are entitled to bid. Bids are to be transmitted electronically through the Deutsche Bundesbank's ESM Bidding System (EBS). The Deutsche Bundesbank acts in the name and for the account of the ESM, which is the seller of the Bills. Bids must be for a par value of not less than EUR 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Monday, 2 November 2020

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 3 November 2020,

from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Thursday, 5 November 2020

Settlement:

Delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time

processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on

the eve of the value date.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Frankfurt am Main 30 October 2020 Page 2 of 2

Characteristics of the new 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM):

Maturity:

4 February 2021 (91 interest days)

ISIN:

EU000A2SB943

Common Code:

225137366

Denomination:

0.01 Euro

Envisaged issue volume:

Up to EUR 2 billion

In addition, the Auction rules for the issue of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) using the ESM Bidding System (EBS) shall apply. The Bills are issued under the ESM Debt Issuance Programme.

The ESM is exempt from Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (MiFID II) and does not constitute a manufacturer under the product governance rules set out in EU Delegated Directive 2017/593. The ESM is therefore not subject to the responsibilities conferred on manufacturers therein.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 10:29:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aDAIMLER : Truck Buys Minority Stake in Luminar Technologies
DJ
06:47aADVANSIX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:47aCSW INDUSTRIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:47aADVANSIX INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aRWS : Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
06:47aITT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aL3HARRIS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:47aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aAPPLE INC : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
06:47aLUFAX HOLDING LTD : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
4World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group