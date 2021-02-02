Log in
Announcement of auction: New inflation-linked Federal bond issue

02/02/2021 | 05:51am EST
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 2 February 2021 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

New inflation-linked Federal bond issue

On 9 February 2021, the Federal Government will issue by auction a new inflation-linked Federal bond, which will mature on 15 April 2033. An issue volume of € 1.5 billion (including the amount set aside for secondary market operations) is envisaged. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Monday, 8 February 2021

Bidding period:

Tuesday,

9

February 2021,

from 8.00 a. m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Stock exchange listing:

Tuesday,

9

February 2021

Value date:

Thursday, 11 February 2021

Terms of the new inflation-linked Federal bond:

Coupon:

0.10 %

Maturity:

15

April 2033

Interest payment:

15

April annually,

interest begins to accrue on 11 February 2021

First interest payment:

15

April 2022 for 428 days

Reference index:

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of the Euro area

excluding tobacco

Indexbasis:

104.47500

Indexation Coefficient:

1.00000 (on the value date 11 February 2021)

ISIN:

DE0001030583

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issuance terms and conditions for inflation-linked Federal bonds and inflation-linked Federal notes shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
