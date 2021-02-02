Press release

Announcement of auction

New inflation-linked Federal bond issue

On 9 February 2021, the Federal Government will issue by auction a new inflation-linked Federal bond, which will mature on 15 April 2033. An issue volume of € 1.5 billion (including the amount set aside for secondary market operations) is envisaged. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Monday, 8 February 2021 Bidding period: Tuesday, 9 February 2021, from 8.00 a. m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Stock exchange listing: Tuesday, 9 February 2021 Value date: Thursday, 11 February 2021

Terms of the new inflation-linked Federal bond:

Coupon: 0.10 % Maturity: 15 April 2033 Interest payment: 15 April annually, interest begins to accrue on 11 February 2021 First interest payment: 15 April 2022 for 428 days Reference index: Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of the Euro area excluding tobacco Indexbasis: 104.47500 Indexation Coefficient: 1.00000 (on the value date 11 February 2021) ISIN: DE0001030583

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issuance terms and conditions for inflation-linked Federal bonds and inflation-linked Federal notes shall apply.

