Announcement of auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond

01/19/2021 | 09:30am GMT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 19 January 2021 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening 10-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2031)

issued on 6 January 2021 - ISIN DE0001102531

on 27 January 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Bidding period: Wednesday, 27 January 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Value date:

Friday, 29 January 2021

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity:

15 February 2031

Stripping:

Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:29:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
