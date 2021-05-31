Press release

Announcement of auction

Reopening 7-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2028)

issued on 27 April 2021 - ISIN DE0001102556

on 8 June 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 4 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Monday, 7 June 2021

Bidding period: Tuesday, 8 June 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock exchange trading: Tuesday, 8 June 2021 Value date: Thursday, 10 June 2021

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity: 15 November 2028 Stripping: Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible

