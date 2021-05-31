Log in
Announcement of auction - Reopening 7-year Federal bond

05/31/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 31 May 2021 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening 7-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2028)

issued on 27 April 2021 - ISIN DE0001102556

on 8 June 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 4 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Monday, 7 June 2021

Bidding period: Tuesday, 8 June 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Value date:

Thursday, 10 June 2021

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity:

15 November 2028

Stripping:

Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS