Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement of auction – 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

02/26/2021 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

26 February 2021

Page 1 of 2

Announcement of auction

3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will launch 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) by auction. An issue volume up to EUR 1.5 billion is envisaged.

Members of the "ESM Market Group" are entitled to bid. Bids are to be transmitted electronically through the Deutsche Bundesbank's ESM Bidding System (EBS). The Deutsche Bundesbank acts in the name and for the account of the ESM, which is the seller of the Bills. Bids must be for a par value of not less than EUR 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Monday, 1 March 2021

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 2 March 2021,

from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Thursday, 4 March 2021

Settlement:

Delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time

processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on

the eve of the value date.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Frankfurt am Main 26 February 2021 Page 2 of 2

Characteristics of the new 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM):

Maturity:

3 June 2021 (91 interest days)

ISIN:

EU000A3JZP52

Common Code:

230873623

Denomination:

0.01 Euro

Envisaged issue volume:

Up to EUR 1.5 billion

In addition, the Auction rules for the issue of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) using the ESM Bidding System (EBS) shall apply. The Bills are issued under the ESM Debt Issuance Programme.

The ESM is exempt from Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (MiFID II) and does not constitute a manufacturer under the product governance rules set out in EU Delegated Directive 2017/593. The ESM is therefore not subject to the responsibilities conferred on manufacturers therein.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aPLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Resignation of executive director
PU
05:37aNAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : NIS maintains market stability and invests over 25 billion dinars
PU
05:37aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : AGM to be held
PU
05:36aBank of Japan buys ETFs for first time this month after market rout
RE
05:35aIrish housebuilder Glenveagh sees "huge" demand as mortgage approvals rise
RE
05:35aUzbekistan's achievements in the field of open data were noted at an international online conference
PU
05:35aS ENJOY SERVICE : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent of hang seng family of indexes
PU
05:33aHOW QUALCOMM IS BUILDING THE FUTURE OF XR : A conversation with Hugo Swart
PU
05:33aCHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Continuing connected transaction - framework agreement for the provision of pipeline network usage service
PU
05:32aDOWNING ONE VCT : Issue of Equity (DRIS)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds increase pressure on Danone CEO
4BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature
5BNP PARIBAS : GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ