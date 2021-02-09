Press release
Announcement of auction
Reopening 30-year Federal bond
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
1.25 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2017 (2048) issued on 20 September 2017 - ISIN DE0001102432
on 17 February 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 1.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of the bond amounts to
25.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Time schedule of the auction procedure:
Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 16 February 2021
Bidding period: Wednesday, 17 February 2021,
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
Inclusion in stock
exchange trading:
Wednesday, 17 February 2021
Value date:
Friday, 19 February 2021
Terms of the issue to be reopened:
Maturity:
15
August 2048
Interest date:
15
August annually,
next interest payment on 15 August 2021
