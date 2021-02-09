Log in
Announcement of auction – Reopening 30-year Federal bond

02/09/2021 | 07:05am EST
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 9 February 2021 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening 30-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

1.25 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2017 (2048) issued on 20 September 2017 - ISIN DE0001102432

on 17 February 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 1.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of the bond amounts to

  • 25.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Bidding period: Wednesday, 17 February 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Value date:

Friday, 19 February 2021

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity:

15

August 2048

Interest date:

15

August annually,

next interest payment on 15 August 2021

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 12:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
