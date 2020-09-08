Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement of the 2020 Global Energy Prize laureates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 09:31am EDT

MOSCOW, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three laureates of the Global Energy Prize were identified following the results of the Meeting of its International Award Committee. They are Carlo Rubbia from Italy, Peidong Yang from the USA, and Nikolaos Hatziargyriou from Greece.

Carlo Rubbia has been awarded in the Conventional Energy nomination for the promotion of sustainability of energy use in the field of nuclear waste and natural gas pyrolysis.

Peidong Yang has been recognised in Non-Conventional Energy nomination for pioneering invention of nanoparticle based solar cell and artificial photosynthesis.

Nikolaos Hatziargyriou earned his award in the New Ways of Energy Application nomination for his contribution to the stability of power grid system by pioneering smart and microgrid system by using artificial intelligence.

The Meeting of the Committee was held on September 7. The laureates were announced on Tuesday in the city of Kaluga at Tsiolkovsky State Museum of the History of Cosmonautics, during the ceremony participated by Acting Governor of Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha, President of the Global Energy Association Sergey Brilev, and Chairman of the Association's Board of Trustees, Vice Chairman of the World Energy Council Oleg Budargin. Rae Kwon Chung, the Chairman of the Award Committee and the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, attended the ceremony via conference call.

This year's geography of applications for the Prize's shortlist has considerably expanded – 78 scientists from 20 countries were put forward. In 2019, only 39 scholars from 12 countries took part in the Prize's nomination cycle.

The applications for each category were submitted in almost equal numbers, there are 29 in the Non-Conventional Energy nomination, 27 – in Conventional Energy one, and 22 in the New Ways of Energy Application. Fifteen out of 78 candidates were chosen for the shortlist through international expertise.

Since 2003, 42 researchers have become the Global Energy Prize laureates representing 15 countries: Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Ukraine, and the USA.

The President of the Association Dr Sergey Brilev explained that the Kaluga Region was not chosen by accident, as the member companies of the Global Energy Association have recently launched several important projects in Central Russia, while the region itself has itself originated the truly global energy of thought, which led to conquering both space and the peaceful atom.

Global Energy Association members are PJSC Gazprom, PJSC Surgutneftegaz, and Rosseti FGC UES.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250216/The_Global_Energy_Association.jpg

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-of-the-2020-global-energy-prize-laureates-301125557.html

SOURCE The Global Energy Association


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trading Halt - VFF
AQ
09:39aCLIENTPAY : Now Features Multilingual Payment Pages
BU
09:39aGlobal top 20 pension fund assets rebound strongly
GL
09:38aGlobal top 20 pension fund assets rebound strongly
AQ
09:38aAIR PRODUCTS : Inks Long-term Contract to Supply World-Leading Memory-chip Maker in Malaysia
PR
09:37aKT CORP : oration Deploys Infinera Solution for Nationwide Backbone Network
AQ
09:37aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Universal Corporation on its Pending Acquisition of Silva International
BU
09:36aFIREBLOCKS : Expands Support For Crypto Derivatives Market With X-Margin
PR
09:36aIMAC HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:35aChina to encourage enterprises for more participation in intl public procurement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group