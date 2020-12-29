Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement of the basic rate of interest as of 1 January 2021: basic rate of interest unchanged at -0.88%

12/29/2020 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Deutsche Bundesbank calculates the basic rate of interest pursuant to Section 247(1) of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch) and publishes its current level in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) pursuant to Section 247(2) of the German Civil Code.

The basic rate of interest pursuant to the German Civil Code serves primarily as a basis for calculating default interest (Section 288(1) sentence 2 of the German Civil Code). It changes on 1 January and 1 July each year by the percentage points by which the reference rate has risen or fallen since the last change in the basic rate of interest. The reference rate is the interest rate for the most recent main refinancing operation of the European Central Bank prior to the first calendar day of the six-month period concerned.

The fixed interest rate for the most recent main refinancing operation of the European Central Bank on 29 December 2020 is 0.00%. The fixed interest rate has therefore remained unchanged since 1 July 2020, the relevant date for the last change in the basic rate of interest (the fixed interest rate for the last main refinancing operation in June 2020 also stood at 0.00%).

Beginning on 1 January 2021, this amounts to a basic rate of interest pursuant to the German Civil Code of -0.88% (previously -0.88%).

The new basic rate of interest will be announced in the Federal Gazette of 30 December 2020.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 11:26:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Notification - buyback 21-25 December 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Report according art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 - November 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Notification - buyback 14-18 December 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Current Report OGSM & EGSM Resolution dated 15 December 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Notification - buyback 7-11 December 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Notification - buyback 30 November - 4 December 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Report according art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 - October 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Notification - buyback 23-27 November 2020
PU
06:38aIndonesia to ink Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine deals as awaits Sinovac clearance
RE
06:37aYOUGOV : study on Christianity in Britain
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ