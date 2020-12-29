Announcement of the basic rate of interest as of 1 January 2021: basic rate of interest unchanged at -0.88%

The Deutsche Bundesbank calculates the basic rate of interest pursuant to Section 247(1) of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch) and publishes its current level in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) pursuant to Section 247(2) of the German Civil Code.

The basic rate of interest pursuant to the German Civil Code serves primarily as a basis for calculating default interest (Section 288(1) sentence 2 of the German Civil Code). It changes on 1 January and 1 July each year by the percentage points by which the reference rate has risen or fallen since the last change in the basic rate of interest. The reference rate is the interest rate for the most recent main refinancing operation of the European Central Bank prior to the first calendar day of the six-month period concerned.

The fixed interest rate for the most recent main refinancing operation of the European Central Bank on 29 December 2020 is 0.00%. The fixed interest rate has therefore remained unchanged since 1 July 2020, the relevant date for the last change in the basic rate of interest (the fixed interest rate for the last main refinancing operation in June 2020 also stood at 0.00%).

Beginning on 1 January 2021, this amounts to a basic rate of interest pursuant to the German Civil Code of -0.88% (previously -0.88%).

The new basic rate of interest will be announced in the Federal Gazette of 30 December 2020.