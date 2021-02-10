Log in
Announcing ATTO 360™ Tuning Software update with support for industry leaders Avid® and Autodesk®

02/10/2021 | 02:54pm EST
AMHERST, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announces the immediate availability of ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software version 2.1.

ATTO 360 version 2.1 is a substantial update that introduces two brand-new tuning profiles for Avid NEXIS® storage platforms and Autodesk® Flame® 3D visual effects finishing software. These profiles were developed in conjunction with Avid and Autodesk while each company was certifying ATTO Ethernet products.

Users of Avid NEXIS and Avid NEXIS | PRO collaborative shared storage solutions who use any combination of ATTO FastFrame™ N312, N322, N352 Smart Ethernet Adapters, ATTO ThunderLink® N3 3102 or NS 3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 adapters can take advantage of ATTO 360 v2.1. The highest level of performance optimization is achieved by deploying ATTO Ethernet hardware end-to-end.

The same is true for Autodesk Flame where ATTO FastFrame™ N352 50Gb Smart Ethernet Adapters are certified for use with Flame on HP Z8 and Dell 7920 platforms.

“Avid NEXIS and Autodesk Flame users will be pleased and maybe even surprised at the improvements they’ll see in their environments when they use 360,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of Marketing, Product Management and Alliances at ATTO. “Customers benefit when companies like ours collaborate and to that end, we’re looking forward to adding more profiles from additional industry leaders.”

In addition to the Avid and Autodesk profiles, there are six new ATTO tuning profiles for SMB and NFS protocols on Windows®, macOS®, and Linux® operating systems, server performance tuning for macOS and other minor improvements.

ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software is a tool for optimizing and maintaining Ethernet networks, perfect for users of all levels, at home, the office or in the server room. It supports ATTO Ethernet products such as ATTO FastFrame Smart Ethernet Adapters and ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet adapters, giving every user the ability to easily tune a network for the best performance.

ATTO Ethernet products are the fastest in the industry for unstructured data applications, block data and file access across the widest range of operating systems. Testing has shown that ATTO FastFrame NICs running ATTO 360 can improve performance up to 30% depending on the workflow and operating system.

Download ATTO 360 for macOS, Linux and Windows directly from www.atto.com.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value-Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host and network adapters, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Richard Root
ATTO Technology, Inc.
rroot@atto.com
Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x285
Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
