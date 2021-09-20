Log in
Announcing Betty Garger As Next President And CEO Of Junior Achievement of New York

09/20/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York has named Betty Garger as its next President and CEO. She will assume the position on November 1, 2021, upon the formal retirement of Joe Peri, JA New York's President and CEO since 2010.

Betty Garger comes to JA New York from Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, where she has served as President and Chief Executive Officer for nine years. Ms. Garger held several other positions within the Girl Scout organization including Chief Operating Officer of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey and CEO of Girl Scouts: Lenni-Lenape Council.

"We are delighted to have Betty join JA New York as its President and Chief Executive Officer, as we look to continue transforming the lives of young people across Greater New York," said Keith Pinniger, Managing Director, Citigroup, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of New York.

A past president of the Paterson Rotary Club, Ms. Garger has been a member of the Rotary for 17 years, during which she also served as President-elect, Vice President, and Secretary of the club. She is a board member of the Morristown Spring Street Community Development Corporation, serving as chair of the Personnel Committee. A graduate of Bergen LEADs and Leadership Morris, she is also a longtime member of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Garger is a graduate of Rowan University.

Ms. Garger said, "I am honored to be selected as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Junior Achievement of New York. Now more than ever, our young people need the skills and knowledge that JA provides. I look forward to working with the volunteers and staff that bring JA to life in New York City, Long Island, and Lower Hudson Valley."

About Junior Achievement of New York
Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA New York recruits, trains, and mobilizes thousands of corporate, community, and student volunteers annually to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give K-12 students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. JA New York delivers more than 57,000 student experiences per year to more than 240 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

CONTACT: Renee Colombo
EMAIL: rcolombo@jany.org

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-betty-garger-as-next-president-and-ceo-of-junior-achievement-of-new-york-301380769.html

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York


