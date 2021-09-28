Announcing NEW Innovative Tea: Bigelow Tea Blackberry Citrus Herbal Tea with Zinc

Support Your Immunity with Just One Cup, A Healthy Lifestyle Choice

Fairfield, Connecticut, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea, the number one specialty tea company in the United States, is excited to announce their newest innovation to the already popular line of immune support teas, Bigelow Blackberry Citrus Herbal Tea plus Zinc. This herbal blend includes exceptional ingredients like Blackberry and Citrus combined with beneficial nutrient Zinc to create a delicious way to support a healthy lifestyle all year long.

Tea has become a regular addition to self-care routines; consumers continue to seek better-for-you ingredients that are comforting, flavorful, and deliver functional benefits. Enter the newest addition of Blackberry Citrus Herbal Tea plus Zinc tea that joins Bigelow’s Vitamin C line of teas, launched earlier this year, which offer a variety of simple and delicious ways to help support the body’s defenses. Bigelow Vitamin C teas Green Tea with Elderberry, Lemon & Echinacea Black Tea, and I Love Lemon Herbal Tea, deliver 100% daily value of healthy antioxidant Vitamin C and are already on grocery store shelves as well as online at BigelowTea.com. This expansion compliments Bigelow’s very successful Probiotics line of teas where Lemon Ginger Plus Probiotics is the number one Herbal tea and Probiotic tea in the U.S.

NEW! Bigelow Blackberry Citrus Herbal Tea Plus Zinc: A bright herbal tea with a sweet and tangy berry flavor and citrus finish

Bigelow Green Tea with Elderberry Plus Vitamin C: Smooth green tea with a slightly tart berry flavor and a smoky finish

Bigelow Lemon & Echinacea Black Tea Plus Vitamin C: A robust black tea with tart lemon and earthy Echinacea

Bigelow I Love Lemon Herbal Tea Plus Vitamin C: An invigorating herbal lemon tea with a fruity tart flavor

Bigelow Tea has long been an innovator in the industry and has revolutionized the way Americans drink tea by introducing the first specialty tea in 1945 with the creation of its iconic flavor, Constant Comment®, a unique recipe that remains unchanged to this day. As a third-generation family run business and industry leader, Bigelow Tea continues to be passionately dedicated to tea innovation and takes pride in maintaining a commitment to the highest quality ingredients while achieving unprecedented flavor with every cup. Bigelow Tea is focused on creating an uncompromised tea experience that enhances consumers’ day-to-day lives.

“Tea has always been a good-for-you beverage,” says Cindi Bigelow, president and CEO of family-owned Bigelow Tea, “so by adding functional ingredients like Zinc and Vitamin C to uncompromising exceptional flavor, we’re able to create a holistically-healthy, beautiful cup of tea that pairs perfectly with a health-conscious lifestyle. A natural addition to our immunity support line!”

Bigelow Tea offers over 150 varieties of tea, including top sellers like Lemon Ginger plus Probiotics and #1 in the U.S. Bigelow Earl Grey Tea and Bigelow Classic Green Tea. Bigelow teas are now available for purchase in stores and online on the Bigelow Tea company website (www.bigelowtea.com) and other select online retailers. The average suggested SRP is $3.19.

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category over 75 years ago with its flagship tea, “Constant Comment”® an iconic American favorite known for it’s unique, memorable blend of orange rind and sweet spice that changed the way America drank tea. The three-generational company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s leading specialty tea brand. It is a Certified B Corporation, one of a select group of companies that has designated corporate social responsibility as a core business goal in the pursuit of a positive social and environmental impact. Producing 2 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea portfolio includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Herbal, Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic, Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas, and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusions. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide. For more information, visit our website (www.bigelowtea.com) or contact: media@bigelowtea.com.

