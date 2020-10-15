Log in
Announcing the Fourth Annual WISE Scholarship Winner, From the Greater Seattle Area

10/15/2020 | 08:37am EDT

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Sobel, DO, FAACS, of Bellevue, is pleased to award the fourth annual WISE (Women in STEM Excel) Scholarship to Merrill Keating, a freshman at the University of Washington. Created in 2016, the WISE Scholarship was designed to support female students living in Washington State who are pursuing a degree in a STEM-related field.

An exceptionally motivated and engaged student, Keating is just one of 35 high school sophomores who transferred directly into their first year of college at the University of Washington. In the past year she logged over 600 volunteer hours, including organizing and leading Bainbridge Island's TEDxYouth student conference, starting a Girl Up chapter in the Seattle area, and encouraging interest in STEM and robotics among members of the Boys and Girls Club and the Girl Scouts. One of Keating's former mentors described her as "curious, enthusiastic, brave, bright, deep, and extraordinarily generous."

"I feel it is my duty to heal and change the world through intelligent and ethical design, and to empower other girls and women in the pipeline to do the same," said Keating. "My goal is to normalize the existence of girls and women in STEM education and STEM careers."

As a Mechanical Engineering and Artificial Intelligence major, the $1,500 scholarship award will allow her to offset her cost of tuition and educational expenses, including supplies and textbooks, required technology, transportation costs, and on-campus expenses.

Dr. Sobel co-founded Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery to provide outstanding cosmetic surgery services and help patients feel their absolute best in their own skin. "As a surgeon working in a traditionally male-dominated field, I'm very conscious of the need to support women in the sciences. I am absolutely delighted to award Ms. Keating the 2020 WISE Scholarship for her commitment to STEM and inspiring work empowering girls and women in the STEM field," said Dr. Sobel.

In previous years, the WISE Scholarship has been awarded to an engineering student at Seattle University, a geophysics student at Western Washington University, and a biochemistry and molecular biology student at Lewis & Clark College. Dr. Sobel is excited to add a University of Washington student to this list.

About Dr. Alexander Sobel: Dr. Sobel is a triple board-certified surgeon based in Bellevue, Washington. Both in and out of his practice, Dr. Sobel is well-known and respected for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to providing patients with access to safe, quality treatment. His practice is located at 1632 116th Ave. NE, Suite A, Bellevue, WA. For more information, call (425) 453-9060 or visit www.andersonsobelcosmetic.com.

Media Contact: Lisbell Abreu, 425-453-9060, 256782@email4pr.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-fourth-annual-wise-scholarship-winner-from-the-greater-seattle-area-301152962.html

SOURCE Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery

© PRNewswire 2020

