Annual Conference Focuses On Healthcare Cybersecurity

11/02/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Healthcare Cyber Security Council and InvestUP are pleased to host Building Resilience through Education and Engagement, a live, virtual conference for regional healthcare stakeholders, providers and clinicians, IT and security professionals, students, academicians and public policy makers.  This year's conference is scheduled for Friday, November 12.

As part of the nation's critical infrastructure, the healthcare sector must remain cyber resilient to secure Michigan's citizenry, government, and businesses against growing cyber threats.  The 2021 conference is designed to model collective resilience, engage a broad spectrum of healthcare stakeholders, and educate diverse workforces by sharing data and information, best practices, lessons learned, educational opportunities and more. 

Among the keynote speakers for the conference are:

  • Candy Alexander, CISSP, CISM/ISSA International, Board President/CISO, NeuEon, Inc.
  • Dr. Guy Hembroff, Associate Professor, College of Computing; Director Health Informatics Graduate Program, Michigan Technological University.
  • Dr. Brian Davidson, Founder and President, MindVue.
  • Chuck Nelson, CEO, Dickinson County Healthcare System.
  • Chris DeRusha, US Federal CISO.
  • Dr. Kevin Fu, Acting Director of Medical Device Cybersecurity at FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health and Program Director for Cybersecurity, Digital Health Center of Excellence.

"This is, by far, one of the most knowledgeable and diverse group of presenters we've hosted," says Jack Kufahl, MiHCC Chair, Board of Directors.  "Those within the healthcare industry as well as other business sectors will benefit from our presenters' insights."

In addition to the keynotes, conference-goers can access the latest healthcare cyber study by the Ponemon Institute, and engage in live chats with select sponsors and vendors. The Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute is also offering a course credit voucher for those that meet conference criteria.

The 2021 Conference is completely virtual and there is no cost to attend.  Registration for the conference by visiting https://www.mihcc.org/ and clicking the registration link.

Contact: Tim Breed, tim.breed@radiusag.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-conference-focuses-on-healthcare-cybersecurity-301414512.html

SOURCE The Michigan Healthcare Cyber Security Council


© PRNewswire 2021
