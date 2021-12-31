Annual Financial Statements - June 2021

BANK OF TANZANIA

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 1. INTRODUCTION

The Directors present this report together with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, which disclose the state of financial affairs of the Bank of Tanzania (the "Bank, BoT").

During the year, the Bank continued to implement its mandate as provided in the Bank of Tanzania Act, 2006 to ensure sustainable national economic growth. The Bank carried out its mandate to issue and distribute currency to the economy through its branch network and custody centres in some parts of the country. During the year, the Bank operated two sub head offices in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, four branches in Arusha, Mbeya, Mtwara and Mwanza, the Bank of Tanzania Academy in Mwanza and eleven safe custody centres.

The Bank provided information and data on economic activities in the country which included periodic economic reports to its stakeholders.

ESTABLISHMENT

The Bank of Tanzania was established under the Bank of Tanzania Act, 1965 which was repealed in 1995 and 2006. The Bank currently operates under the Bank of Tanzania Act, 2006.

BANK'S VISION

The vision of the Bank is "attained macro-economic stability, modernized financial system and expanded

financial inclusion that supports Tanzania's inclusive industrial economic growth."

BANK'S MISSION

The Bank's mission is "To maintain price stability and integrity of the financial system for inclusive economic growth".

2. STATUTE AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Bank of Tanzania is the Central Bank of the United Republic of Tanzania comprising Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar and is wholly owned by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania. The Bank discharged its obligations as provided in the Bank of Tanzania Act, 2006.

Functions and objectives of the Bank are to:

(a). Formulate, implement and be responsible for monetary policy, including foreign exchange rate policy, issue currency, regulate and supervise banks and financial institutions including mortgage financing, development financing, lease financing, licensing and revocation of licenses and to deal, hold and manage foreign exchange reserves of Tanzania;

(b). Compile, analyse and publish the monetary, financial, balance of payments statistics and other statistics covering various sectors of the national economy;

(c). Regulate, monitor and supervise the payment, clearing and settlement systems;

(d). Act as a banker and fiscal agent of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (the "Governments"); and

(e). Ensure the financial system's integrity, support the general economic policies of the Government, and promote sound monetary, credit and banking conditions conducive to the sustainable development of the national economy.