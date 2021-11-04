Log in
Annual General Meeting of Eutelsat Communications

11/04/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
Approval of a Dividend of €0.93 Per Share, up 5%

Regulatory News:

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) was held today in Paris. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

  • Approval of the accounts;
  • Dividend relating to Financial Year 2020-21, amounting to €0.93 per share, up 5% compared to previous year. Dividend will be paid on 18 November 2021;
  • Renewal of the mandates of Esther Gaide, Dominique D’Hinnin and Didier Leroy;
  • The appointment of BPIFrance Investissement as a Board member. It will be represented by Paul François Fournier;
  • Compensation of corporate officers and compensation policy.

The Board remains composed of 10 members, 50% of whom are women and 70% of whom are independent.

The outcome of the vote on the resolutions will be available on www.eutelsat.com.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com


© Business Wire 2021
