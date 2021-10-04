Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Annual Report 2020

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual

Report

2020

Research and Monetary Policy Department

August, 2021

www.pma.ps

August, 2021

All Rights Reserved.

In the case of quotation, please refer to this publication as follows: Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA). Annual Report 2020: August 2021.

All Correspondence shall be directed to:

Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA)

P. O. Box 452.

Ramallah & Albireh, Palestine.

Tel.: (+ 970) 2-2415250

Fax: (+ 970) 2-2415310

E-mail: info@pma.ps

Web Page : www.pma.ps

Vision

Thriving economy of the State of Palestine, with a modern and stable financial system.

Mission

Foster financial and monetary stability, and contributing to economic growth.

Board of Directors

Dr. Feras Milhem

Mr. Mohammad Manasrah

Mr. Iyad Joudeh

Mr. John Khoury

Mr. Arafat Asfour

Dr. Saeed Haifa

Dr. Samah Saleh

Mr. Farid Ghannam

Governor and

Chairman

Deputy

Governor

Member

Member

Member

Member

Member

Member

The appointment of Dr. Firas Milhem as Governor of the PMA was approved on 3/1/2021, pursuant to Law No. (2) of 2021. Mr. Mohammad Manasrah was also appointed as Deputy Governor of the PMA on 21/12/2020, pursuant to Resolution No.

  1. of 2020. For more information, plesase refer to the Palstenian Gazette, No. (175), issued on 31/1/2021. The PMA's Board of Directors was also reconstituted upon a recommendation of the council of Ministers on 27/1/2020.

Disclaimer

Palestine Monetary Authority published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aEVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES : Concoction of risks weigh on London markets
AQ
05:10aMalaysia sept palm oil stocks estimated at 1.87 mln t, down 0.36% from aug -reuters survey
RE
05:06aEDUCATION MANAGEMENT : Kenya's Education Goals Face the Challenges of Affordability, Traditions and Covid-19
AQ
05:06aSTERLING BANK : Master Card Foundation, Sterling Bank Seeks Increased Youth Involvement in Agriculture
AQ
05:05aLebanon resumes 'interactions' with IMF, committed to fair solution for creditors
RE
05:04aAudi CEO sees chip shortage as 'perfect storm' but will get through it
RE
05:03aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:03aMARKS AND SPENCER : Jaeger launches first capsule collection as part of the m&s family
PU
05:03aNOKIA OYJ : and TDC NET upgrade fiber network across Denmark
PU
05:03aReport on the Bank's official market operations 2019–21
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Global Times
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Galapagos : announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Ph..
4Inflation and Evergrande keep world shares on back foot
5FTSE : Oil stocks, AstraZeneca support FTSE 100; Morrisons drops

HOT NEWS