Annual
Report
2020
Research and Monetary Policy Department
August, 2021
Vision
Thriving economy of the State of Palestine, with a modern and stable financial system.
Mission
Foster financial and monetary stability, and contributing to economic growth.
Dr. Feras Milhem
Mr. Mohammad Manasrah
Mr. Iyad Joudeh
Mr. John Khoury
Mr. Arafat Asfour
Dr. Saeed Haifa
Dr. Samah Saleh
Mr. Farid Ghannam
Governor and
Chairman
Deputy
Governor
Member
Member
Member
Member
Member
Member
The appointment of Dr. Firas Milhem as Governor of the PMA was approved on 3/1/2021, pursuant to Law No. (2) of 2021. Mr. Mohammad Manasrah was also appointed as Deputy Governor of the PMA on 21/12/2020, pursuant to Resolution No.
-
of 2020. For more information, plesase refer to the Palstenian Gazette, No. (175), issued on 31/1/2021. The PMA's Board of Directors was also reconstituted upon a recommendation of the council of Ministers on 27/1/2020.
