Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions 2020

A N N UA L R E P O RT O N E XC H A N G E A R R A N G E M E N TS A N D E XC H A N G E R E S T R I C T I O N S 2020
Country Chapters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 對 . . . . .
對
iv
Preface. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 對 . . . . . . . . . .
對
vi
Abbreviations.
對
對
vii
Overview . .
對
.
.
對
.
1
Table 1.
Classification of Exchange Rate Arrangements . . .
.
對
. .
1
Overall Developments. . . . . . . . .
.
對
.
對
2
Developments in Exchange Arrangements . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
對
4
Table 2.
Changes and Resulting Reclassifications of Exchange Rate Arrangements, May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020. .
.
5
Figure 1.
Reclassification of De Facto Exchange Rate Arrangements, 2015-20 . .
.
.
.
.
對
6
Figure 2.
Exchange Rate Arrangements, 2010-20. .
.
.
對
7
Table 3.
Exchange Rate Arrangements, 2012-20. .
.
對
8
Table 4.
De Facto Classification of Exchange Rate Arrangements, as of April 30, 2020, and Monetary Policy Frameworks.
.
9
Table 5.
Monetary Policy Frameworks and Exchange Rate Anchors, 2012-20. .
.
.
對
11
Table 6. Foreign Exchange Market Structure, 2017-20 . .
.
.
對
15
Member Countries' Obligations and Status under Articles VIII and XIV. .
對
19
Figure 3.
IMF Members That Have Accepted the Obligations of Article VIII, Sections 2(a), 3, and 4, 1945-2019. . . . . . .
20
Table 7.
Exchange Restrictions and Multiple Currency Practices, January 1-December 31, 2019 . . . . . . . . . . .
23
Table 8.
Exchange Restrictions and/or Multiple Currency Practices, by Country, as of December 31, 2019 . . . . . . .
24
Regulatory Framework for Foreign Exchange Transactions.
.
.
對
30
Figure 4.
Trade-Related Measures . . . . . .
.
對
.
.
對
31
Figure 5.
Imports and Import Payments. .
.
對
32
Figure 6.
Exports and Export Proceeds. .
.
對
33
Figure 7.
Current Invisible Transactions and Current Transfers . .
.
.
對
34
Figure 8.
Account Transactions . .
.
.
對
.
.
對
36
Figure 9.
Net Capital Inflows. . . . . . . . .
.
.
對
對
38
Figure 10.
Controls on Capital Transactions.
.
對
39
Figure 11. Controls on Capital Transactions, by Direction of Change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
對
41
Figure 12. Controls on Capital Transactions, by Direction of Change and Country Group. .
.
42
Figure 13. Controls on Capital Transactions, by AREAER Categories. . . . . . . . .
.
對
.
43
Figure 14.
Provisions Specific to the Financial Sector, January 1, 2019-August 31, 2020.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
45
Compilation Guide . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
對
.
對
48
Summary Features of Exchange Arrangements and Regulatory Frameworks for Current and Capital Transactions
對
.
.
對
60
Country Table Matrix . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
72
Country Chapters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
80