Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions 2020

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

ANNUAL REPORT ON

EXCHANGE ARRANGEMENTS AND EXCHANGE RESTRICTIONS

2020

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

ANNUAL REPORT ON

EXCHANGE ARRANGEMENTS AND EXCHANGE RESTRICTIONS

2020

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

Cataloging-in-Publication Data

IMF Library

Names: International Monetary Fund, publisher.

Title: Annual report on exchange arrangements and exchange restrictions.

Other titles: AREAER. | Exchange arrangements and exchange restrictions. | Annual report on exchange restrictions.

Description: Washington, DC : International Monetary Fund, 1950- | Annual. | Report year ends March 31. | Began with issue for March 1950. | 1950-1978: Annual report on exchange restrictions.

Identifiers: ISSN 0250-7366 (print) | ISSN 2304-0831 (online)

Subjects: LCSH: Foreign exchange-Law and legislation-Periodicals. | Foreign exchange administration-Periodicals.

Classification: LCC K4440.A13 I57

ISSN (Online) 2304-0831

ISSN (Print) 0250-7366

ISBN 978-1-51355-656-7 (paper) 978-1-51358-693-9 (ePub)

978-1-51358-685-4 (web PDF)

Disclaimer: The analysis and policy considerations expressed in this publication are those of the IMF staff and do not represent official IMF policy or the views of the IMF Executive Directors or their national authorities.

Recommended citation: International Monetary Fund. 2020. Annual Report

on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions. Washington, DC: IMF.

A N N UA L R E P O RT O N E XC H A N G E A R R A N G E M E N TS A N D E XC H A N G E R E S T R I C T I O N S 2020

Contents

Country Chapters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 對 . . . . .

.

. . .

.

.

.

. .

.

.

.

. 對 . . .

.

.iv

Preface. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 對 . . . . . . . . . .

.

. . .

.

.

.

. 對

.

.

.

. .

. .

. . vi

Abbreviations.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 對 . . . . . . .

.

. . .

.

.

.

. .

.

. 對 . . . . .

.

vii

Overview . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . 對 . .

. . . . .

. .

. . . . . .

. . . 對 . .

. . . . . .

1

Table 1.

Classification of Exchange Rate Arrangements . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

對 . . . . . .

. .

. .

1

Overall Developments. . . . . . . . .

. . . . .

. .

. 對 . . . .

. . . . . . .

. . . . . . . 對 . . .

2

Developments in Exchange Arrangements . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . 對 . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

4

Table 2.

Changes and Resulting Reclassifications of Exchange Rate Arrangements, May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020. .

. . . . .

.

. 5

Figure 1.

Reclassification of De Facto Exchange Rate Arrangements, 2015-20 . .

.

. . . .

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. . .

. 對 .

.

. 6

Figure 2.

Exchange Rate Arrangements, 2010-20. .

. . . . . . . . . .

.

. . .

.

. 對 . . . . . . . . . . .

.

7

Table 3.

Exchange Rate Arrangements, 2012-20. .

. . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . 對 . . . . . . . . . . .

.

8

Table 4.

De Facto Classification of Exchange Rate Arrangements, as of April 30, 2020, and Monetary Policy Frameworks.

.

.

. 9

Table 5.

Monetary Policy Frameworks and Exchange Rate Anchors, 2012-20. .

. . .

.

.

.

. .

.

.

.

. . .

.

. 對

. 11

Table 6. Foreign Exchange Market Structure, 2017-20 . .

. . . . . . .

.

. . . .

.

.

.

. 對 . . . . . . . .

.

15

Member Countries' Obligations and Status under Articles VIII and XIV. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 對

.

19

Figure 3.

IMF Members That Have Accepted the Obligations of Article VIII, Sections 2(a), 3, and 4, 1945-2019. . . . . . .

. 20

Table 7.

Exchange Restrictions and Multiple Currency Practices, January 1-December 31, 2019 . . . . . . . . . . .

. 23

Table 8.

Exchange Restrictions and/or Multiple Currency Practices, by Country, as of December 31, 2019 . . . . . . .

. 24

Regulatory Framework for Foreign Exchange Transactions.

. . . . . . .

.

. . .

.

.

.

.

.

. 對 . . . . . .

. 30

Figure 4.

Trade-Related Measures . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . .

. . . 對 . .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . 對

31

Figure 5.

Imports and Import Payments. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. 對 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

32

Figure 6.

Exports and Export Proceeds. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 對 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 33

Figure 7.

Current Invisible Transactions and Current Transfers . .

. . . . . .

.

. . . .

.

.

.

.

. 對 . . . . . . .

.

34

Figure 8.

Account Transactions . .

. . . . . . .

. . .

. . . . . . 對 .

.

. . .

.

.

.

. .

.

.

.

. . .

.

. 對

. 36

Figure 9.

Net Capital Inflows. . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . .

對 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

對 . .

38

Figure 10.

Controls on Capital Transactions.

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. . . 對 . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

39

Figure 11. Controls on Capital Transactions, by Direction of Change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

對 . . . . .

41

Figure 12. Controls on Capital Transactions, by Direction of Change and Country Group. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 42

Figure 13. Controls on Capital Transactions, by AREAER Categories. . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . 對

. .

. .

.

43

Figure 14.

Provisions Specific to the Financial Sector, January 1, 2019-August 31, 2020.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

45

Compilation Guide . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

對 . . . .

. . . . . .

. . . . . . . . 對 . . . .

48

Summary Features of Exchange Arrangements and Regulatory Frameworks for Current and Capital Transactions

in Member Countries . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 對 . . .

.

. . .

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. . .

. 對 .

. 60

Country Table Matrix . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . .

. . . . . . .

. .

. .

. .

. . . . .

. . .

. .

. .

72

Country Chapters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80

International Monetary Fund | 2020

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
