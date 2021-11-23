Annual Report on MAR administrative and criminal sanctions 2021

1 Executive Summary

In 2020, national competent authorities (NCAs) reported in total 541 administrative sanctions and measures and 18 criminal sanctions for infringements of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (MAR). The value of the financial penalties imposed for the administrative sanctions exceeded EUR 17,500,000, while the financial penalties in relation to criminal infringements of MAR amounted to almost EUR 250,000.

Whereas the number of administrative sanctions and measures under MAR increased significantly compared to 2019, the financial penalties imposed are significantly lower. With regards to criminal sanctions under MAR, both the number of sanctions and the aggregated value of the imposed sanctions decreased compared to 2019.

Background

Article 33 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) provides for the obligation of ESMA to publish an annual report with aggregated information on all penalties and measures imposed by NCAs. This report contains aggregated information on the administrative and criminal sanctions and other administrative measures imposed by NCAs in accordance with Article 30 of MAR from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. The report also contains an overview of the applicable legal framework, including the penalties and measures foreseen.

Next Steps

The information reported to ESMA and included in this report will inform ESMA's ongoing work aimed at fostering supervisory convergence in the application of MAR and contribute to ESMA's goal to develop an EU outcome-focused supervisory and enforcement culture.

Further detailed information on public sanctions and measures issued by NCAs can be found in the ESMA register available on the ESMA website1.

1 https://registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/searchSanction

