Annual Report on MAR administrative and criminal sanctions 2021

Report
Administrative and criminal sanctions and other administrative measures imposed under the Market Abuse Regulation in 2020
20 October 2021 | ESMA70-156-4673
Table of Contents
1
Executive Summary ..........................................................................................................
2
2
Background and relevant regulatory framework for reporting on MAR administrative and
criminal sanctions and other administrative measures.............................................................
3
3
Information on the sanctions and measures imposed.......................................................
4
4
Guidance for interpretation of penalties and measures reported ......................................
6
5
Sanctions imposed by NCAs.............................................................................................
6
5.1 Overview of the administrative sanctions and measures imposed in 2020 ...............
6
5.2 Overview of the administrative sanctions and measures imposed during 2020 by
NCAs (split by MAR Article) ................................................................................................
10
5.3 Overview of the criminal penalties imposed in NCAs' Member States in 2020........
11
5.4 Administrative sanctions and measures imposed during 2020 by NCAs (split by MAR
Article).................................................................................................................................
12
5.5 Criminal sanctions imposed during 2020 by NCAs' Member States (split by MAR
Article).................................................................................................................................
13
1
1 Executive Summary
In 2020, national competent authorities (NCAs) reported in total 541 administrative sanctions and measures and 18 criminal sanctions for infringements of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (MAR). The value of the financial penalties imposed for the administrative sanctions exceeded EUR 17,500,000, while the financial penalties in relation to criminal infringements of MAR amounted to almost EUR 250,000.
Whereas the number of administrative sanctions and measures under MAR increased significantly compared to 2019, the financial penalties imposed are significantly lower. With regards to criminal sanctions under MAR, both the number of sanctions and the aggregated value of the imposed sanctions decreased compared to 2019.
Background
Article 33 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) provides for the obligation of ESMA to publish an annual report with aggregated information on all penalties and measures imposed by NCAs. This report contains aggregated information on the administrative and criminal sanctions and other administrative measures imposed by NCAs in accordance with Article 30 of MAR from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. The report also contains an overview of the applicable legal framework, including the penalties and measures foreseen.
Next Steps
The information reported to ESMA and included in this report will inform ESMA's ongoing work aimed at fostering supervisory convergence in the application of MAR and contribute to ESMA's goal to develop an EU outcome-focused supervisory and enforcement culture.
Further detailed information on public sanctions and measures issued by NCAs can be found in the ESMA register available on the ESMA website1.
1 https://registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/searchSanction
2
2 Background and relevant regulatory framework for reporting on MAR administrative and criminal sanctions and other administrative measures
-
This report is prepared pursuant to Article 33 of MAR. According to this Article, ESMA shall publish an annual report on the administrative sanctions and other administrative measures and on the criminal sanctions imposed.
-
Article 33 also establishes that NCAs must provide ESMA annually with:
-
-
aggregated information regarding all administrative sanctions and other administrative measures imposed by them in accordance with Articles 30, 31 and 32 of MAR;
-
anonymised and aggregated data regarding all administrative investigations undertaken pursuant to the above articles;
-
where Member States have, in accordance with the second subparagraph of Article 30(1), laid down criminal sanctions for market abuse conduct, anonymised and aggregated data regarding:
-
-
criminal investigations undertaken pursuant to Articles 30, 31 and 32 of MAR, and
-
criminal penalties imposed by the judicial authorities for the same Articles.
-
Article 33 of MAR is implemented by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/11582 , which sets forth the procedures and forms for submitting the information required.
-
According to Article 3 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1158, NCAs shall provide ESMA with the information referred to in Article 33(1) and (2) of MAR by filling in the form set out in Annex I to the Regulation. That information shall refer to all the sanctions and measures imposed during the previous calendar year. The form shall be completed electronically and be sent to ESMA no later than 31 March of each year.
2 OJ L 167, 30.6.2017, p. 22.
3
3 Information on the sanctions and measures imposed
-
This is the fourth report published by ESMA concerning penalties and measures issued under MAR3.
-
Article 30(2) of MAR provides that NCAs should have the power to impose at least the below administrative sanctions and measures for the infringements described in MAR4:
-
-
an order requiring the person responsible for the infringement to cease the conduct and to desist from a repetition of that conduct;
-
the disgorgement of the profits gained, or losses avoided due to the infringement insofar as they can be determined;
-
a public warning which indicates the person responsible for the infringement and the nature of the infringement;
-
withdrawal or suspension of the authorisation of an investment firm;
-
a temporary ban of a person discharging managerial responsibilities within an investment firm or any other natural person, who is held responsible for the infringement, from exercising management functions in investment firms;
-
in the event of repeated infringements of Article 14 or 15, a permanent ban of any person discharging managerial responsibilities within an investment firm or any other natural person who is held responsible for the infringement, from exercising management functions in investment firms;
-
a temporary ban of a person discharging managerial responsibilities within an investment firm or another natural person who is held responsible for the infringement, from dealing on own account;
-
maximum administrative pecuniary sanctions of at least three times the amount of the profits gained, or losses avoided because of the infringement, where those can be determined, and
-
maximum administrative pecuniary sanctions reaching, at least, the amounts specified in Article 30(2), letters (i) and (j) of MAR5.
-
Previous sanctions report published by ESMA on administrative and criminal sanctions and other administrative measures under the MAR can be found at these links:
-
-
Article 30 of MAR requires Member States to grant NCAs the power to take administrative sanctions and other administrative measures on at least infringements referring to the following provisions of MAR:
-
Prohibition of insider dealing and unlawful disclosure of inside information (Article 14 MAR);
-
Prohibition of market manipulation (Article 15 MAR);
-
Obligation to detect suspicious transactions and the related reporting to NCAs pursuant to Article 16(1) and (2) MAR;
-
Publication of inside information by the issuer (Article 17(1), (2), (4) and (5), and (8) MAR);
-
Drawing up, maintaining and submitting to the NCA upon request insider lists (Article 18(1) to (6) MAR);
-
Managers' transactions (Article 19(1), (2), (3), (5), (6), (7) and (11) MAR);
-
Investment recommendations (Article 20(1) MAR), and
-
Failure to cooperate or to comply with an investigation, with an inspection or with a request as referred to in Article 23(2) MAR.
5 In particular, Article 30(2) letters (i) and (j) of MAR requires Member States to ensure:
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
