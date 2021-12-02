Annual Reports and Related Documents::

CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE

Further addendums to the New Scheme dated 5 September 2018, 11 September 2018, 5 October 2018 and 9 November 2018 had been despatched to Creditors and announced on SGX's website on the respective dates.

The New Scheme would be funded by an amount of up to S$45 million, which would be set aside from the Consideration of S$37.5 million to be received from the Purchaser for the Proposed Disposal and loan of S$7.5 million to be provided by the Purchaser ("Purchaser Loan").

On 28 November 2018, the Court granted the 3rd Moratorium Extension Application, and extended the Moratorium until 30 April 2019 or further order.

On 20 December 2018, voting on the New Scheme was carried out pursuant to the terms of the New Scheme. The New Scheme was approved by the requisite majority of the Creditors with 90.9% in number and 80.9% in value of Creditors to the extent of their Secured Voting Amounts and 90.5% in number and 88.0% in value of Creditors to the extent of their Unsecured Voting Amounts.

On 7 March 2019, the Company ﬁled an application ("Sanction Application") pursuant to Section 211I of the Companies Act (Cap. 50) of Singapore for, amongst others, the New Scheme to be approved by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore ("Court"). The Sanction Application had been ﬁxed by the Court to be heard on 18 March 2019.

On 18 March 2019, the hearing of the Sanction Application had been adjourned to 26 March 2019 for the Company to respond to queries raised by a Creditor under the New Scheme.

On 26 March 2019, at the adjourned hearing of the Sanction Application, upon hearing the arguments of the Company and the Creditor, the Court approved the New Scheme, subject to the following amendments and conditions imposed by the Court:

That the said Creditor is deemed to be an Excluded Creditor under the New Scheme; and The Long Stop Date for the implementation of the New Scheme is extended until 30 April 2019

In connection with the sanction of the New Scheme, the said Creditor had, on the basis that the Company would provide information prescribed by the Court to the said Creditor in relation to payments (if any) by the Company to another Excluded Creditor, provided an undertaking to the Court that it shall not, without the leave of Court or prior consent in writing of the Company, levy any execution proceedings in respect of the fees assessed by the Court to be payable for work done by the said Creditor for the Company, i.e. the sum of S$1,276,735.40 subject to GST ("Assessed Amount"), commence winding up proceedings against the Company or serve a statutory demand upon the Company based upon the Assessed Amount, or commence judicial management proceedings against the Company (the "Creditor Standstill").

On 28 March 2019, the Company extracted the Order of Court. Upon lodgement of a copy of the Order of Court with the Registrar of Companies, the New Scheme will take eﬀect on and from the date of lodgement of the Order of Court.

On 18 April 2019, the Company applied to Court for an extension of the existing Moratorium, which expired on 30 April 2019, until 31 July 2019 and to extend the Long Stop Date for the implementation of the New Scheme until 31 July 2019.

On 18 April 2019, the Company and the Purchaser agreed to extend the long stop date for the completion of the Proposed Disposal under the Amended and Restated SPA to 31 July 2019.

The Court had on 26 April 2019, granted the Applications and extended the Moratorium until 31 July 2019 and the Long Stop Date for the implementation of the New Scheme until 31 July 2019.