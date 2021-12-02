Annual Reports and Related Documents::

|
|
Financial Highlights...............................................................................
|
2
|
Chairman's Message.............................................................................
|
3
|
Business Reviews ..................................................................................
|
9
|
Financial Contents ................................................................................
|
10
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
Financial Positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
Restated
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2020
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
FY2017
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
15,467
|
184,993
|
194,574
|
223,213
|
563,915
|
Right-of-use assets
|
13,773
|
16,770
|
20,839
|
-
|
-
|
Investment Properties
|
3,769
|
5,694
|
7,407
|
8,287
|
8,913
|
Intangible Assets
|
9,161
|
9,219
|
9,277
|
9,335
|
33,805
|
Other Financial Assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
471
|
1,431
|
Current Assets
|
25,180
|
21,338
|
28,469
|
80,836
|
119,995
|
Current Liabilities
|
(372,760)
|
(466,227)
|
(453,232)
|
(508,356)
|
(507,286)
|
Net Current Assets
|
(347,580)
|
(444,889)
|
(424,763)
|
(427,520)
|
(387,291)
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
(195,126)
|
(195,349)
|
(171,716)
|
(161,493)
|
(191,670)
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
179,052
|
146,286
|
135,780
|
115,757
|
(53,315)
|
|
(321,484)
|
(277,276)
|
(228,602)
|
(231,950)
|
(24,212)
|
Represented By
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Capital
|
175,622
|
175,622
|
175,622
|
175,622
|
175,622
|
Reserves
|
(497,106)
|
(452,898)
|
(404,224)
|
(407,572)
|
(199,834)
|
|
(321,484)
|
(277,276)
|
(228,602)
|
(231,950)
|
(24,212)
|
Net Liabilities Per Share (cents)
|
(30.66)
|
(26.45)
|
(21.81)
|
(22.12)
|
(2.31)
|
Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
Restated
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2020
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
FY2017
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Revenue
|
44,184
|
37,565
|
93,558
|
233,868
|
304,576
|
Poﬁt/(Loss) before interest,
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation, amortisation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
taxation
|
(47,175)
|
(9,689)
|
(218)
|
(147,770)
|
(25,123)
|
Loss before taxation
|
(74,367)
|
(61,890)
|
(35,045)
|
(206,458)
|
(87,607)
|
Taxation (Expense)/Credit
|
(67)
|
-
|
2,887
|
(1,341)
|
(3,380)
|
Loss after taxation
|
(74,434)
|
(61,890)
|
(32,158)
|
(207,799)
|
(90,987)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
32,883
|
10,525
|
30,457
|
87,261
|
38,454
|
Loss attributable to shareholders
|
(41,551)
|
(51,365)
|
(1,701)
|
(120,538)
|
(52,533)
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted (cents)
|
(3.96)
|
(4.90)
|
(0.16)
|
(11.50)
|
(5.02)
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to present to you TT International's ("TTI" or the "Group") annual report for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021").
The year under review continued to be marked with a challenging business and operating environment against a backdrop of a global pandemic, weakened retail industry, increasing margin pressures, rising costs across geographical regions, lockdowns and movement restrictions both locally and overseas resulting in supply chain disruptions, as well as job uncertainties in Singapore. The Group's overall business activities and operation have been adversely aﬀected due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant uncertainties in the global economy; as well as severe lack of working capital, the ongoing discussions and process required for obtaining the relevant authorities' approvals to complete the restructuring.
FY 2021 Financial and Operating Performance Review
During the year, the Group's revenue increased by S$6.6 million or 17.6% to S$44.2 million in FY2021 as compared to S$37.6 million in FY2020 (restated). We recorded a gross proﬁt of S$13.1 million with gross proﬁt margin decreasing to 29.7% in FY2021 from 31.8% in FY2020. The net loss for FY2021 amounted to S$74.8 million as compared to S$61.9 million in FY2020. This was mainly due to increase in gross proﬁt, and other operating expenses resulting from loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment which was oﬀset by reduction in staﬀ cost and reduction in depreciation.
Excluding the eﬀect of expense items listed below totaling S$53.7 million, the Group's net loss for the year would be S$20.7 million.
|
No. Description
|
S$ million
|
|
-
Non-cashexpenses such as depreciation, allowance for doubtful receivables and
|
deﬁcit in fair value of properties
|
15.3
|
|
|
(ii) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
38.4
|
|
|
Total
|
53.7
Scheme of Arrangement
On 30 July 2018, the Company made an application to the Singapore High Court for an extension of existing moratorium granted under Section 211B of the Companies Act, which expired on 11 August 2018 ("2nd Moratorium Extension Application").
On 31 July 2018, in connection with the Proposed Disposal of shares in the Company's various subsidiaries, the Company proposed to enter into a new scheme of arrangement ("New Scheme") with its Creditors, comprising both Creditors of the Company under the Existing Scheme ("Existing Scheme Creditors") and other Creditors of the Company (the "Non-Existing Scheme Creditors").
The Company had despatched the New Scheme document dated 31 July 2018 and the addendum to the New Scheme also dated 31 July 2018 together with the Explanatory Statement, Voting Form and the Proof of Debt form to the Company's Creditors on 31 July 2018.
On 10 August 2018, the Court granted the 2nd Moratorium Extension Application until 11 December 2018 or until further order.
|
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
Further addendums to the New Scheme dated 5 September 2018, 11 September 2018, 5 October 2018 and 9 November 2018 had been despatched to Creditors and announced on SGX's website on the respective dates.
The New Scheme would be funded by an amount of up to S$45 million, which would be set aside from the Consideration of S$37.5 million to be received from the Purchaser for the Proposed Disposal and loan of S$7.5 million to be provided by the Purchaser ("Purchaser Loan").
On 28 November 2018, the Court granted the 3rd Moratorium Extension Application, and extended the Moratorium until 30 April 2019 or further order.
On 20 December 2018, voting on the New Scheme was carried out pursuant to the terms of the New Scheme. The New Scheme was approved by the requisite majority of the Creditors with 90.9% in number and 80.9% in value of Creditors to the extent of their Secured Voting Amounts and 90.5% in number and 88.0% in value of Creditors to the extent of their Unsecured Voting Amounts.
On 7 March 2019, the Company ﬁled an application ("Sanction Application") pursuant to Section 211I of the Companies Act (Cap. 50) of Singapore for, amongst others, the New Scheme to be approved by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore ("Court"). The Sanction Application had been ﬁxed by the Court to be heard on 18 March 2019.
On 18 March 2019, the hearing of the Sanction Application had been adjourned to 26 March 2019 for the Company to respond to queries raised by a Creditor under the New Scheme.
.
On 26 March 2019, at the adjourned hearing of the Sanction Application, upon hearing the arguments of the Company and the Creditor, the Court approved the New Scheme, subject to the following amendments and conditions imposed by the Court:
-
That the said Creditor is deemed to be an Excluded Creditor under the New Scheme; and
-
The Long Stop Date for the implementation of the New Scheme is extended until 30 April 2019
In connection with the sanction of the New Scheme, the said Creditor had, on the basis that the Company would provide information prescribed by the Court to the said Creditor in relation to payments (if any) by the Company to another Excluded Creditor, provided an undertaking to the Court that it shall not, without the leave of Court or prior consent in writing of the Company, levy any execution proceedings in respect of the fees assessed by the Court to be payable for work done by the said Creditor for the Company, i.e. the sum of S$1,276,735.40 subject to GST ("Assessed Amount"), commence winding up proceedings against the Company or serve a statutory demand upon the Company based upon the Assessed Amount, or commence judicial management proceedings against the Company (the "Creditor Standstill").
On 28 March 2019, the Company extracted the Order of Court. Upon lodgement of a copy of the Order of Court with the Registrar of Companies, the New Scheme will take eﬀect on and from the date of lodgement of the Order of Court.
On 18 April 2019, the Company applied to Court for an extension of the existing Moratorium, which expired on 30 April 2019, until 31 July 2019 and to extend the Long Stop Date for the implementation of the New Scheme until 31 July 2019.
On 18 April 2019, the Company and the Purchaser agreed to extend the long stop date for the completion of the Proposed Disposal under the Amended and Restated SPA to 31 July 2019.
The Court had on 26 April 2019, granted the Applications and extended the Moratorium until 31 July 2019 and the Long Stop Date for the implementation of the New Scheme until 31 July 2019.
