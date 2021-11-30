Log in
Annual Wastewater Winter Quarter Averaging Set to Begin in December

11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Corpus Christi Water Utilities will begin a new Wastewater Winter Quarter Averaging (WQA) period for residential water customers who utilize the City's wastewater system.

Beginning December 1, the WQA will be based on the average residential customer's water usage for three consecutive billing cycles. Start dates for the billing cycles vary depending on the customer billing cycle and can run through March for some customers.

Once the WQA is calculated, the wastewater rate will be applied, resulting in the monthly wastewater charge. The wastewater charge will remain the same every month for a year.

Media representatives can contact Public Relations Specialist Shelby Coppedge at 826-1853 or by email at shelbyco@cctexas.com.

You can also find updates on Water Utilities in our social media channels on Facebook @CCTXWater and Twitter @CCTXWater.Twitter @CCTXWater

About Corpus Christi Water Utilities

For over 129 years, the City of Corpus Christi has been vital as the water supplier for the region. Our commitment to 500,000 residents across the Coastal Bend is to deliver water that is affordable, drought-proof, sustainable, and responsible.

Disclaimer

City of Corpus Christi, TX published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 16:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
