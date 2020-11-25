Log in
Annual goods trade surplus at 28-year high

11/25/2020
In October 2020, car imports rose to almost $400 million in the month, continuing a recovery from low levels in April. Imports of cars and trucks dropped sharply in April and May as COVID-19 disrupted both the international supply chain and the local demand for new vehicles, with car dealerships closed during the level 4 lockdown which ran until 27 April.

Exports continue to fall in October

Exports fell $222 million (4.4 percent) to $4.8 billion in October 2020 compared with October 2019, with dairy products and meat down in the same period last year.

Monthly exports typically start rising at this time of year after a low point in August, but this year the increase has been smaller than usual. The biggest falls in October 2020 were milk powder, butter, and cheese, down $198 million, and meat, down $112 million, reflecting lower values for sheep meat. Both values and quantities were down for dairy products and meat in October 2020, compared with the same month last year.

The falls in some exports were partly offset by a rise in log exports (up $108 million).

Aircraft and parts exports were up $69 million on the same month last year. This year, aircraft have been sent to the United States for long-term storage as New Zealand's border closure restricts international travel. Exports of breathing equipment were also up in October.

Monthly trade balance

The monthly trade balance in October 2020 was a deficit of $501 million. The average trade balance for the previous five October months was a deficit of $977 million.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 21:56:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
