Annual inflation hits a three-decade high at 5.9 percent

"Global fuel prices fell in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold," Mr Beck said.

"Fuel prices reached pre-COVID levels early in 2021 and have continued rising to record high prices."

Purchase of second-hand motor cars increased 12 percent in the year to the December 2021 quarter.

Annual non-tradable inflation at 5.3 percent

Domestic, or non-tradable inflation, was 5.3 percent in the year to the December 2021 quarter.

Higher prices for the purchase of housing, rentals for housing, and local authority rates were partly offset by telecommunications services.

Non-tradable inflation measures goods and services that do not face foreign competition. It shows how domestic demand and supply conditions are affecting consumer prices.

Quarterly inflation at 1.4 percent

Quarterly, the consumers price index rose 1.4 percent in the December 2021 quarter, following a 2.2 percent rise in the September 2021 quarter.