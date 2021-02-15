Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Annual net migration down in 2020

02/15/2021 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Migration estimates, available from 2001 onwards, show both annual migrant arrivals and migrant departures in the year ended December 2020 are the lowest of any annual period. We still have a net migration gain as migrant arrivals are higher than migrant departures.

There were provisionally 85,800 migrant arrivals, and 41,600 migrant departures.

As a result, net migration in the year ended December 2020 is provisionally estimated at 44,100, with 87 percent occurring in the first three months of the year, prior to border and travel restrictions in March 2020.

'Annual net migration ramped up before border closures and travel restrictions in March 2020 and has been falling away since then,' Mr Islam said.

Annual net migration reached a provisional peak of 94,900 in March 2020. This was due to many people who arrived in New Zealand being unable to, or choosing not to, return overseas as the COVID-19 pandemic developed.

'With slowing net migration, New Zealand's population growth is lower than at any other time in the last seven years,' Mr Islam said.

National population estimates: At 31 December 2020 - Infoshare tables will be released on 18 February 2021.

Text alternative for diagram International migration estimates (provisional), year ended December 2020:

Diagram shows outcomes-based (provisional) estimates of migration, by citizenship (New Zealand or non-New Zealand), for the year ended December 2020. Overall, net migration is 44,100, made up of a net gain of 21,800 NZ citizens (based on 33,500 migrant arrivals, a 19 percent decrease on the year ended 2019, and 11,700 migrant departures, a 69 percent decrease) and a net gain of 22,300 non-NZ citizens (based on 52,200 migrant arrivals, a 58 percent decrease on the year ended 2019, and 29,900 migrant departures, a 46 percent decrease).

Fewer NZ citizens departing drives small net migration gain

Since border restrictions in March 2020, the net migration gain has been driven by New Zealand citizens.

The small net migration gain overall of 5,700 from April 2020 to December 2020 was made up of a net gain of 12,600 New Zealand citizens and a net loss of 6,900 non-New Zealand citizens.

This is an average gain of about 600 people a month and well below the average monthly gain of 6,300 from the same nine months in 2019.

'New Zealand citizens are driving the small net migration gain, continuing a reversal of the historical pattern where net migration gains were dominated by non-New Zealand citizens,' Mr Islam said.

As the graphs below show, there were few migrant departures of New Zealand citizens in 2020, while migrant arrivals of New Zealand citizens were only slightly lower than in previous years. There were 33,500 migrant arrivals of New Zealand citizens in the year ended December 2020. Of these, half arrived in the first three months of 2020.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 22:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aSMC : Notification Regarding the Earthquake that Struck the Coast of Fukushima Prefecture on February 13, 2021
PU
11:38aDOMINION ENERGY : Continues Ice Storm Restoration Efforts for Virginia Customers
PR
11:37aEASTON INVESTMENTS : Change in substantial holding from HUB
PU
11:35aDELTA APPAREL : Earnings Call Transcript Q1 2021
PU
11:35aMINBOS RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
11:31aThe EESC reveals the winners of its Civil Solidarity Prize
PU
11:31aENTERGY : Customers Asked to Conserve Electricity
PU
11:30aSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT : Announces February 2021 Cash Distribution
AQ
11:30aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Reports Atrush 2P Reserves Replacement Ratio of 108% and Provides 2021 Guidance
AQ
11:26aBHP Sees Robust Prices As Covid Vaccine Rolled Out -- Commodity Comment
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A. : DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q4 2020) relat..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bollore to keep strong grip on Universal after $36 billion listing
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev takes Constellation to U.S. court over Corona brand nam..
5VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ