Annual net migration lowest since 2012

Text alternative for diagram International migration estimates (provisional), year ended September 2021

Diagram shows outcomes-based (provisional) estimates of migration, by citizenship (New Zealand or non-New Zealand) for the year ended September 2021. Overall, net migration is 800, made up of a net gain of 9,300 NZ citizens (based on 25,800 migrant arrivals, a 40 percent decrease on the year ended September 2020, and 16,500 migrant departures, a 14 percent decrease), and a net loss of 8,500 non-NZ citizens (based on 21,200 migrant arrivals, a 76 percent decrease on the year ended September 2020, and 29,700 migrant departures, a 37 percent decrease).