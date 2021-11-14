Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News
Annual net migration lowest since 2012

11/14/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Text alternative for diagram International migration estimates (provisional), year ended September 2021

Diagram shows outcomes-based (provisional) estimates of migration, by citizenship (New Zealand or non-New Zealand) for the year ended September 2021. Overall, net migration is 800, made up of a net gain of 9,300 NZ citizens (based on 25,800 migrant arrivals, a 40 percent decrease on the year ended September 2020, and 16,500 migrant departures, a 14 percent decrease), and a net loss of 8,500 non-NZ citizens (based on 21,200 migrant arrivals, a 76 percent decrease on the year ended September 2020, and 29,700 migrant departures, a 37 percent decrease).

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
