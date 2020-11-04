Anonos - Schrems II: 90% of Organisations Are Searching For A New Defensible Business Position For Lawful Cloud Processing

Over 1800 executives, general counsels, and privacy professionals from 59 countries and over 1700 different organisations signed up to participate in a panel presented by Anonos last week on 29 October, 2020. The panel covered the Schrems II decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union invalidating the Privacy Shield for lawful international data transfer. Representatives from the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF), Promontory, Cooley, fieldfisher and Anonos led the discussion to educate and inform participants on how to bring their organisations into compliance with the new Schrems II ruling.

Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) offered by US and other non-EU service providers are not enough to make Cloud, SaaS, outsourcing and other solutions lawful after Schrems II, and new technically-enforced “Additional Safeguards” are also now required to comply. The panelists discussed the fact that, despite some confusion in the industry, Additional Safeguards do exist and are available.

At the end of the webinar, 90% of the participants stated that they were now aware that their organization must create a new defensible business position by using Additional Safeguards. Prior to the webinar, many participants were unsure of how to comply with Schrems II or what Additional Safeguards were available.

To view the video replay and transcript of Schrems II Lawful Cloud Processing webinar, go to: SchremsII.com/summary

Data Embassy Principles were also discussed, with 95% of general counsels and data protection officers in attendance stating that they wanted to learn more about this topic. Data Embassy Principles are distilled from established EU data protection principles and enforced using Additional Safeguards to satisfy Schrems II requirements for lawful Cloud processing.

They include:

● GDPR Pseudonymisation

● Data Minimisation

● Secured Personal Data

● Demonstrability

● Responsibility

For continuing discussions on Schrems II issues, a dedicated Schrems II LinkedIn group is already active, with nearly 2000 members including senior-level global lawyers, policy experts, and data privacy professionals.

About Anonos:

Anonos patented “Data Liquidity” technology simultaneously achieves Universal Data Protection and Unrivaled Data Utility by embedding controls that flow with the data to enforce Data Embassy principles. Anonos enables the maximum lawful liquidity value of data for sharing between parties to support AI, ML, and BI applications and many others. With Anonos, companies can leverage their internal and external data while guaranteeing individual privacy rights as required under evolving data protection laws. Anonos has achieved what many thought was impossible: technology enabling data to be used and shared with the accuracy of clear text in a non-identifying and lawful manner. See https://www.DataEmbassy.com and https://www.anonos.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005203/en/