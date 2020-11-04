Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anonos - Schrems II: 90% of Organisations Are Searching For A New Defensible Business Position For Lawful Cloud Processing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 04:16am EST

Over 1800 executives, general counsels, and privacy professionals from 59 countries and over 1700 different organisations signed up to participate in a panel presented by Anonos last week on 29 October, 2020. The panel covered the Schrems II decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union invalidating the Privacy Shield for lawful international data transfer. Representatives from the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF), Promontory, Cooley, fieldfisher and Anonos led the discussion to educate and inform participants on how to bring their organisations into compliance with the new Schrems II ruling.

Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) offered by US and other non-EU service providers are not enough to make Cloud, SaaS, outsourcing and other solutions lawful after Schrems II, and new technically-enforced “Additional Safeguards” are also now required to comply. The panelists discussed the fact that, despite some confusion in the industry, Additional Safeguards do exist and are available.

At the end of the webinar, 90% of the participants stated that they were now aware that their organization must create a new defensible business position by using Additional Safeguards. Prior to the webinar, many participants were unsure of how to comply with Schrems II or what Additional Safeguards were available.

To view the video replay and transcript of Schrems II Lawful Cloud Processing webinar, go to: SchremsII.com/summary

Data Embassy Principles were also discussed, with 95% of general counsels and data protection officers in attendance stating that they wanted to learn more about this topic. Data Embassy Principles are distilled from established EU data protection principles and enforced using Additional Safeguards to satisfy Schrems II requirements for lawful Cloud processing.

They include:

● GDPR Pseudonymisation

● Data Minimisation

● Secured Personal Data

● Demonstrability

● Responsibility

For continuing discussions on Schrems II issues, a dedicated Schrems II LinkedIn group is already active, with nearly 2000 members including senior-level global lawyers, policy experts, and data privacy professionals.

About Anonos:

Anonos patented “Data Liquidity” technology simultaneously achieves Universal Data Protection and Unrivaled Data Utility by embedding controls that flow with the data to enforce Data Embassy principles. Anonos enables the maximum lawful liquidity value of data for sharing between parties to support AI, ML, and BI applications and many others. With Anonos, companies can leverage their internal and external data while guaranteeing individual privacy rights as required under evolving data protection laws. Anonos has achieved what many thought was impossible: technology enabling data to be used and shared with the accuracy of clear text in a non-identifying and lawful manner. See https://www.DataEmbassy.com and https://www.anonos.com

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:29aANALYSTS' VIEW : World markets whipsaw on knife-edge U.S. election
RE
04:29aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Provides Initial 2021 Outlook | US
AQ
04:29aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
04:28aBUNGE : Agrees to Sell its Refinery in Rotterdam
AQ
04:27aGlobal Stocks sweat on U.S. election race, safe-haven bonds gain
RE
04:26aFinance executives fret as U.S. presidential election too close to call
RE
04:26aM&S lobbying UK government for extended trading hours in December
RE
04:24aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04:23aOil steady after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election
RE
04:22aCyberport sees RegTech's potential to become a rising industry star during Hong Kong FinTech Week
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential election too close to call
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : M&S slides to first loss as coronavirus hammers clothing sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group