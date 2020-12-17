Another CNB representative joins the management of a European supervisory authority

Share

The Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 16 December 2020 appointed the Executive Director of the CNB's Financial Regulation and International Cooperation Department Vojtěch Belling as one of two new members of the seven-strong ESMA Management Board. He is the first member of this authority from Central and Eastern Europe.

Vojtěch Belling will start his 2½ year term on 1 January 2021. He was appointed just three weeks after the Executive Director of the CNB's Financial Market Supervision Department Zuzana Silberová was re-elected as a member of the Management Board of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

'The European Securities and Markets Authority is another respected European institution which has appointed a Czech National Bank expert to its management. This demonstrates the high erudition of our staff,' said CNB Deputy Governor Marek Mora.

Vojtěch Belling has been the head of the CNB's Financial Regulation and International Cooperation Department since 2018. In 2014-2018 he worked as Director of the EU and International Organisations Divisions of the CNB's General Secretariat. He had previously worked as State Secretary for European Affairs for four years. He graduated from the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Social Sciences and the Faculty of Arts at Charles University. In 2016 he qualified as an associate professor at Masaryk University.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is an independent body of the European Union that contributes to safeguarding the stability of the EU's financial system by enhancing the protection of investors and promoting stable and orderly financial markets.

Markéta Fišerová

Director of the Communications Division and CNB Spokesperson

Note: